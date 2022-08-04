CUMBERLAND – When the core group of volunteers started CumberlandFest in 1991, they did not know what to expect, let alone think they would still be volunteering 31 years later.
The CumberlandFest Steering Committee members have had different titles, but many have been on it from the start, and they do the heavy lifting of creating and putting the event on.
Executive Director Jerry Schimmel said they are always looking for more volunteers, as they are the critical part of the community event.
Thirty-one years later, Schimmel hasn’t lost his love for the event.
“I have a passion for this,” he told The Breeze.
Ernie Labbe, the former executive director, decided to volunteer all those years ago because he wanted to become a member of the Cumberland community. Labbe is not originally from Cumberland and when they were hatching the idea for the first CumberlandFest, he said his children were already too old to be in the youth athletic organizations that the event was created to help raise funds for.
And as with Schimmel, Labbe said he still has a passion for volunteering and to continue to be on the Steering Committee.
“For the last 15 years, every year has been my last year,” he said with a laugh. “It’s hard to stay away.”
CumberlandFest is run completely through volunteers. Labbe said they could use around 150 volunteers, but for the most part will run with about 75.
They note that there are different types of volunteers needed, the first being the core group on the Steering Committee. Both Schimmel and Labbe said they want to see new blood and some youth on this committee. They meet on a monthly basis and plan the event throughout the calendar year. Some of the items they have to deal with include the food court, the entertainment, and figuring out which arts and crafts to highlight.
Other volunteers come from youth groups and organizations. These groups submit an application and their organizations are compensated for each volunteer-hour they complete. They are also required to have adult volunteers to supervise.
Then there is the standard, standalone adult volunteer who will work specific hours doing a variety of different things.
The volunteers that return year after year sing each other’s praises. Labbe highlighted long-time volunteers Joe and Carol Vela, who keep coming back, as well as Denise Marshall, who used to go to the festival as a child with her dad, who was a volunteer. He also said that they would be lost without Dave Stavros, the chief electrician. And then there is the handyman, Manny Rodrigues.
Labbe gave a shout-out to his friend Schimmel for taking the reins. And there is also Mike Crawley, of the Parks and Recreation Department as well as the Senior Center, who volunteers and helps out each year. Crawley can be seen at numerous other events, volunteering his time after hours for annual free youth track programs and otehrs.
“We want people to come and enjoy the event,” Labbe said. “And we want it to look seamless, so the people of Cumberland can feel proud of their town.”
So, what’s the draw to keep coming back year after year to volunteer? According to Labbe, they have become their own “Band of Brothers.”
He pointed out Stephen Ambrose’s book of that title, which delved into why a group of World War II soldiers were fighting and continued to fight in Europe. Labbe said they fight for the person next to them, becoming a band of brothers, “and that’s a real special thing.”
Even when Labbe was not living in Rhode Island, he said he would fly back home to do CumberlandFest.
With the freshly renewed purpose of the festival as a fundraiser for all youth organizations, the Steering Committee tries to reach out to new people to step up and volunteer, and to youth groups that are compensated for their help.
CumberlandFest is a three-day festival, but the core group of volunteers will work about four to five straight days and into the nights, from setting up, to working out the kinks, to breaking everything down. Schimmel said that it would be nice to get more people chipping in.
And those people do not need to live in Cumberland.
“We’ll take a resident from any place,” Labbe said. “We’ll make you an honorary Cumberland citizen.”
To learn more about volunteering, visit cumberlandfest.org.
