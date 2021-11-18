SMITHFIELD – On Saturday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m., the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council will host a hike of the Audubon Society’s R.I. headquarters in Smithfield – Powder Mill Ledges, 12 Sanderson Road.
This hike is part of the year-round Explore the Woonasquatucket recreational series, offering guided tours of scenic and historic sites throughout the Woonasquatucket River watershed, with paddle trips, hikes, and bike rides.
WRWC Recreation leaders will guide a roughly 1.5-hour hike through the trails at Powder Mill Ledges. This site is home to 100 acres of habitat with deep woodlands and rock outcroppings. The 2.5 miles of trail pass by a brook and pond and play host to a variety of birds and wildlife including wild turkey, Cooper’s hawk, barred owl, great horned owl, Eastern screech owl, pine warbler, black-throated green warbler, red and gray fox and many others. Binoculars are recommended.
Visit wrwc.org/events to register for this hike and to see the full recreational series schedule. Advanced sign-up is required.
