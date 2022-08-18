PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is seeking reports of wild turkeys, deer, reptiles, and amphibians from around the state. Three online wildlife surveys are currently accepting observations from the public through the Survey123 Field App: the herp observer, the wild turkey brood survey, and the summer deer surveys. All three surveys can be accessed through a smartphone or desktop computer. Simply take a photo of the animal, open the app, and follow the steps to submit your sighting. With the help of the community and this app, states a news release, Rhode Island’s wildlife populations will continue to thrive long into the future.

Herp Observer: Held year-round. Securely submit your sightings of frogs, toads, salamanders, snakes, and turtles to R.I.’s state herpetologist. Observations of species both common and rare are welcome. This survey will help biologists identify where these animals are in the state, and in turn, where they should focus conservation efforts. Visit https://tinyurl.com/rc2dmzfm to report reptile and amphibian sightings.

