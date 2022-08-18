PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is seeking reports of wild turkeys, deer, reptiles, and amphibians from around the state. Three online wildlife surveys are currently accepting observations from the public through the Survey123 Field App: the herp observer, the wild turkey brood survey, and the summer deer surveys. All three surveys can be accessed through a smartphone or desktop computer. Simply take a photo of the animal, open the app, and follow the steps to submit your sighting. With the help of the community and this app, states a news release, Rhode Island’s wildlife populations will continue to thrive long into the future.
Herp Observer: Held year-round. Securely submit your sightings of frogs, toads, salamanders, snakes, and turtles to R.I.’s state herpetologist. Observations of species both common and rare are welcome. This survey will help biologists identify where these animals are in the state, and in turn, where they should focus conservation efforts. Visit https://tinyurl.com/rc2dmzfm to report reptile and amphibian sightings.
Wild Turkey Brood Survey: Held from July 1 — Aug. 31. The goal of this survey is to collect a total of 300 sightings of turkey hens (females), toms (males), and poults (young). The data gathered from the community will provide insight into the health of R.I.’s turkey population. Visit https://tinyurl.com/56uw6epk to report turkey sightings.
Summer Deer Survey: Held from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30. Community scientists are needed to help spot does (females), bucks (males), and fawns (young) across Rhode Island. These observations will help provide data on fawn to doe ratios and reproductive success. This information will help ensure that management decisions continue to support a healthy deer herd in the state. Photos are optional but recommended where possible. Visit https://tinyurl.com/d6t2937u to report deer sightings.
For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.
