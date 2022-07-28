WOONSOCKET – Boy Band Review will perform at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, on Friday, July 29, at 8 p.m.
The show will feature favorite hits from NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, New Kids On The Block, One Direction, Jonas Brothers, and more.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 3:02 pm
Admission is $31, $36, $41, $46. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
