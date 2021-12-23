By now many of us have seen plenty of viral videos showcasing random acts of kindness. The doorbell camera footage where someone sets out a plate of Christmas cookies for a delivery driver, the 4-year-old who asked her mom if they could purchase flowers to hand out to strangers on the sidewalk, the emotional reaction and genuine look of gratitude when the recipient is caught off guard.
Maybe you’ve been the recipient of a random kind gesture. Someone in front of you pays for your coffee at the drive-thru, or you see a post-it note on the mirror of a public restroom telling you that you are beautiful inside and out. Suddenly your day is made.
As adults, we may struggle at times to bring back that feeling of wonder that childhood holidays may have held. With Christmas just a couple of days away, instead of last-minute shopping tips, we’re sharing a few experiences and ideas that might help recapture the true spirit of the season. Choosing to drop some unexpected joy into someone else’s day just might have the effect of surprising yourself with a bit of that joy in return.
Heather Walmsley, of Greenville, has been spreading some local stealth cheer, under the cover of darkness, for the past 10 years – one snowman at a time. As Christmas approaches, Walmsley gathers a group to craft and deliver tiny Styrofoam snowmen, each equipped with an inspiring message, dropping them in random locations throughout Smithfield, North Providence and Johnston for strangers to find. She’s named the annual project Random Acts of Snowmen.
Each year the snowmen carry a message with a different theme. This year’s theme is mental health awareness.
“The reason we do this is because when I was at my lowest point, someone left a crafted snowman behind a drive-up ATM. It was about to blow away. I saved it and took it home. It was simple, but made me happy,” Walmsley said. “I withdrew what I had from the bank. I felt inspired to give others what I had received. It was hope. And it changed everything. We made and delivered 50 snowmen that year with uplifting messages.”
Walmsley has felt the gratitude of those who stumble upon the snowmen. A neighbor who figured out she was behind the deliveries wrote, “You left us a snowman in the mailbox. Omg that was so sweet and thoughtful. You have no idea how much these kids and I needed that this year. It definitely placed a smile on all our faces.”
“It’s comments like these that truly represent what this is all about,” said Walmsley. “Some businesses have saved theirs, and put them out each year. There is no tradition that could ever be more meaningful to me and my children. We hope to inspire others and at the very least we hope to make a difference one snowman at a time.”
Last week Walmsley and her group of helpers were planning to deliver 150 of the snowmen. Follow along with their journey at www.Facebook.com/randomactsofsnowmen.
With most of her big shopping done, Cumberland’s Mikaela Shorey says she enjoys gathering her three small children to think of ways to bless others.
“We focus on bringing Christmas cheer to our neighbors and to make other people happy,” she said.
Creating and then giving small gift bags to others typically fills a dual purpose, as the bags are often based on something they’re learning about. This year’s gift bag theme is stained glass windows.
Using stained glass-themed bags, they add handmade stained-glass ornaments made at their kitchen island and then make cookies with sugary stained glass, created using inspiration from Pinterest.
There’s never a lot in the bag, says Shorey, and it’s all done very affordably, but choosing a theme and making simple items by hand shows thoughtfulness for the recipient and teaches the kids the importance of loving others through actions.
Deeds like these, something out of the ordinary on what might have been an ordinary day, have an effect that is difficult to put into words, but you know it when you feel it. And sharing kind gestures does not need to be grand.
It can be as simple as giving a compliment to the cashier at the grocery store.
A few other ideas: Overtip your server when dining out, leave an inspiring note in a public place (or tuck one into a library book), donate money or goods to those in need, send a text to a friend or family member telling them how appreciated they are, call an elderly neighbor just to check on them, donate blood or drop off pet food at your local animal shelter. The possibilities are endless, and so are the ways it may affect others.
So leave that plate of cookies out for the delivery drivers. Put a card in your mailbox with a coffee shop gift card for your mail carrier. Throw on a headband with a pair of reindeer antlers and just walk around town watching people smile.
Reminding ourselves that we are all connected could be the thing that puts some sparkle in the season this year.
Editor’s note: Mikaela Shorey is the wife of Valley Breeze Editor Ethan Shorey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.