JOHNSTON – Tri-County Community Action is holding a contest to secure an artist to paint a mural for its new North Providence Food Bank. A $300 cash prize will be awarded to the winning artist.
To enter, submit a picture or other representation of your proposed mural to dbanno@tricountyri.org. Multiple entries are allowed. The contest ends Wednesday, Dec. 15.
The mural will be painted on an indoor wall composed of white cinder blocks. The final painting will measure 7-feet-by-7-feet. All paints and supplies for the finished mural will be provided by Tri-County. The entry must include the artist’s name, contact information and an estimated cost of paints/supplies necessary to fully complete the full-sized mural. Tri-County may ask the artist to modify some or all of the entry.
Contest Rules: The entry must include the Tri-County logo and Agency name; the entry should be in a style that relates to all generations; the mural should depict something relevant to a food bank such as an orchard, a farmers market scene, a food tree/food pyramid, or any other nutrition or healthy food related idea.
The winning entry and mural shall become the property of Tri-County Community Action Agency; however the winning artist will have the right to use photographs of the mural and promote it as their original work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.