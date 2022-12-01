Show true holiday spirit by helping those in need this season. With many local organizations seeking help, there are plenty of options, both large and small, to make a difference in someone’s life. Here are some ideas to get you started:
• Cumberland Happy Baskets celebrates its 31st year of distributing food baskets and toys during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays as it bands together once again with businesses, community leaders, school children, seniors, and local parishioners to assist local families in need. Donations of all kinds are welcome. Items needed include fresh vegetables, canned or jarred gravy, dressing mix, canned goods of all kinds, and bread and rolls. These items can be dropped off at the Cumberland Senior Center at the Monastery, 1464 Diamond Hill Road. Financial contributions are also being sought in order to purchase turkeys, fresh vegetables, dry goods, and bread. Checks should be made payable to “The Happy Basket Program” and mailed to P.O. Box 7611, Cumberland, RI 02864. Anyone wishing to volunteer a few hours of their time in sorting donations, wrapping gifts, and assembling baskets is asked to call John Johnson at 401-487-1282 or e-mail hbprogram@gmail.com. A gift wrapping event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, the giveaway will be held on Monday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Cumberland Senior Center. Volunteers should arrive by 8 a.m. on Dec. 19. For a complete schedule of activities, visit www.happybasketsri.com.
• Lincoln’s Planning Department organizes the town’s annual holiday basket program, which helps feed families in need during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. The department also collects toys for children, newborn to age 11, to ensure they have an enjoyable holiday. Local schools have already started donation drives and members of the public can donate food items by bringing them to the Lincoln Public Library, the Senior Center or Town Hall. Donations will be accepted until around Dec. 15. Christmas baskets will be distributed on Dec. 19. Toys are now being collected for the annual giving tree, 114 children are already signed up to receive gifts. The toy drive supports children ages newborn to 14, and they’re looking for anything from clothes to arts and crafts. Gift cards are always a good option. Donors don’t need to adopt a specific child – simply drop off unwrapped toys and new clothes at Town Hall, and employees will divvy them up.
• St. Mary’s Home for Children offers multiple ways to participate in bringing gifts to the children of St. Mary’s. Items must be new and unwrapped and will be accepted until Wednesday, Dec. 14. To participate, contact Ashley Stetson, development coordinator, at astetson@smhfc.org or 401-353-3900, ext. 280 or visit www.smhfc.org/holiday2022.
• Woonsocket Adopt-A-Family is looking for donors to “adopt” the wish list of a child in need from Woonsocket. All donation information is on the website, woonsocketadoptafamily.com, as well as information on becoming a volunteer. For questions, email woonsocketadoptafamily@gmail.com or leave a message at 401-766-2291.
• The Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry relies on donations and grants in order to continue operating. Cash donations, monthly pledge donations, and directed food drives are its highest needs. Donations may be made by cash or check to: The Northern RI Food Pantry, PO Box 7833, Cumberland, RI 02864 or donate online at www.nrifoodpantry.org.
• The Good Neighbor Energy Fund is available to any Rhode Islander who, because of financial difficulty, needs assistance paying a current energy expense and meets eligibility guidelines. It is administered by United Way of Rhode Island. Donations come from the general public, businesses and local community organizations. Contributions to the fund qualify as tax-exempt donations. To donate or for more information, visit unitedwayri.org.
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island is seeking donations of gently used clothing and small household items. Monetary donations will help raise funding to support BBBSRI’s mentoring programs for boys and girls throughout the state. For more information, call 401-921-2434 or visit www.BigsRi.org. A list of drop-off locations is available on the organization’s website. Donors may also call for free home pickup.
• Keep the Heat On, a program administered by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence, is raising money to benefit families struggling to pay their heating bills, especially during COVID-19. To mail a donation, send a check to Keep the Heat On, Diocese of Providence, 1 Cathedral Square, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, or visit www.heatri.com.
• Operation Stand Down Rhode Island helps homeless and at-risk veterans obtain housing and other assistance, including health and wellness, employment and training, case management, and basic human needs. People interested in helping Operation Stand Down R.I. may donate nonperishable food items at its facility at 1010 Hartford Ave. in Johnston, where the organization operates a food pantry for veterans. OSDRI also accepts hygiene items, clothing, and monetary donations. Gift cards for food and gas in the amounts of $10, $20 and $25 are also needed. The group can be reached at 401-383-4730 or www.osdri.org. You may also donate online.
• Pawtucket Soup Kitchen, located at 195 Walcott St., accepts both food donations, cleaning products, and monetary donations. Monetary donations can be sent to: Pawtucket Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 3102, Pawtucket, RI 02861. Make out your check to: Pawtucket Soup Kitchen. Visit http://www.pawtucketsoupkitchen.org for more information.
• The North Smithfield Food Pantry is open to North Smithfield residents and members of the Slatersville Congregational Church, 25 Green St. The hours of operation are the last two Tuesday evenings of each month from 5 to 7 p.m. and the last two Saturday mornings of each month from 10 to 11 a.m. To donate or for more information, call 401-769-2777.
• U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots collects new, unwrapped toys for children in need. Donations are now collected year-round at various locations throughout the state or online. For a drop-off location near you, visit www.toysfortots.org.
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is underway. Become a Salvation Army volunteer bell ringer and make a difference in the lives of your neighbors. Volunteer groups as well as individuals are welcome to help. Fill out a volunteer bell ringer form at tinyurl.com/VolunteerRingBells or call the Greater Pawtucket office at 401-723-9533 and ask for Ana or Major Acosta. The Greater Pawtucket Salvation Army serves Albion, Central Falls, Cumberland, Lincoln, Pawtucket, and Rumford. Can’t ring but would like to help? You can contact the Greater Pawtucket office at 401-723-9533, tinyurl.com/PawtucketSalvationArmy or visit 102 High St., Pawtucket, for other volunteer opportunities or to donate.
• Operation Christmas! Adopt A Teen! provides gifts for teens from ages 12-18 and young adults with disabilities up to age 21. Participants are posted by family on the Facebook Group page Operation Christmas! Adopt A Teen! at https://tinyurl.com/3vvsn4fw. Sponsors can see the families posted on the page wall and if they see a teen or family they wish to help, they simply comment “I would like to adopt” under the post or send a private message as to which family or teen they choose.
The following teen gift drives and craft fairs will also be held: Saturday, Dec 3, 1-5 p.m., at Rondeau’s Kickboxing, 1408 Atwood Ave., Johnston; Sunday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at The American Legion Fairmount, 870 River St., Woonsocket; and Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at The Meadows Community Room, 2 Village Way, North Smithfield.
• The Lincoln Council Knights of Columbus is collecting new items in support of Operation ROVAC, Remembering Our Veterans at Christmas. The items collected will be donated to men and women at the R.I. Veterans Home in Bristol. Suggested items are winter hats, gloves, and scarves, shirts, pajamas, underwear, khaki pants, jeans, sweatpants, sweaters, and jackets, sizes medium to 4X. Also, DVD movies, CDs, greeting cards, and full size Dove soap, stick deodorant, shaving cream and cologne/perfume. Donations can be dropped off at the Columbus Club of Lincoln, 171 Jenckes Hill Road, on Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m., until Dec. 9.
• The Rhode Island Community Food Bank has kicked off its annual Holiday Meals Drive, inviting Rhode Islanders to participate by making a donation, starting a virtual fundraiser or hosting a food drive to support the organization. This year, the Food Bank is encouraging monetary donations over food donations, which can be stretched further to purchase healthy, nutritious staples for distribution to families in need across the state. For ways to get involved, visit www.rifoodbank.org.
