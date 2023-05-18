A pet is a part of the family, and while there are many run-of-the-mill pet stores, specialty pet boutiques can offer a little something different.
Two specific boutiques located in Northern Rhode Island are Trish Hampton Pet Boutique and Design Studio, 1182 Putnam Pike, Chepachet; and Jungle Junction, 1270 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
The Trish Hampton Pet Boutique and Design Studio is owned and run by Trish Hampton and she said everything she offers is handmade or locally sourced. Items available for purchase include designer dog collars, harnesses, leashes, bow ties, blossoms and bandanas. Blossoms are handmade flowers that attach onto a collar.
“We also have lots of toys and bakery cookies,” Hampton said.
The main thing Hampton wants visitors and their pets to experience while visiting her boutique is happiness.
“For the people that come in, I want them to leave happier than they came in, whether that includes a good conversation or just a good experience in general,” she said. “I want to spread kindness.”
Pets are welcome inside the boutique. Hampton said she has had dogs, cats, ferrets, bunnies and even birds come and visit. She also loves being located in the same village she lives in, Chepachet. She said there are lots of familiar faces and snouts, and she can watch the local pets go for walks down the street by her store.
While most of what Hampton offers is for dogs, she does have a kitty collection and depending on harness sizing, she said some of the smaller ones can fit bunnies.
When asked what is her favorite thing to make or offer from her collection, she replied, “that’s a tricky question.” She said she loves everything she makes, but after some thought, said she loves the bow ties. “They express a lot of personality,” she said.
They have all types of bow ties, including whimsical, fun designs, and also more serious types.
Another favorite at the boutique are the bakery cookies. She said she loves seeing both the pet and the pet owner’s eyes light up when they see the treats.
“Happy pets, happy people,” Hampton said her tagline is.
The boutique also has a recycle program. “If you bring in your old Trish Hampton brand gear, we will give you 25 percent off your new gear purchase and donate your old gear to a local rescue,” she said.
To learn more about Hampton’s store visit https://trishhampton.com/.
At Jungle Junction, 1270 Mendon Road, Cumberland, you will find everything you need to know about how to care for and raise birds, as well as grooming.
Renee Ducharme took her love of birds and growing up with birds and made it a career. She is a certified avian specialist, and now her daughter is going to school to become a vet.
Ducharme opened Jungle Junction in 1989 in Pawtucket. Eventually, they wanted to move to a bigger location and own their own space, so they moved to Cumberland in 2000.
“We sell anything you could ever want for a bird,” Ducharme said. “We do bird grooming and even board them after a successful vet check.”
Ducharme said she grew up around birds, sometimes having 60-80 at one time. She said back then the birds were imported and tended to be more aggressive, so Ducharme said having handled all types of birds her entire life, she has a passion for them and is comfortable with them.
She teaches what you need to know including a bird’s proper diet, not just throwing seeds at them, and how long they live, which can be about 40-50 years, so older people may not want to purchase a bird as a pet.
Ducharme also advises bringing in kids who will take care of the pet bird, so they can get used to the bird and not be afraid. It’s a process, buying and caring for a bird. “Education is a big thing here,” she said.
Right now they do not have a large selection of birds, due to COVID-19, so Ducharme does a lot of educating as well as grooming and boarding. She said she is trying to spend more time getting people to understand the proper way to raise a bird. And since they have everything you need for a bird, Ducharme said larger stores like Petco will often send over people for specific things they need.
The store also carries items for other pets as well. For more information on Jungle Junction, visit https://junglejunction.com.
Other pet stores and boutiques in the area include:
• Pawssion Designer Pet Clothing, 1005 Main St., Pawtucket, www.pawssionpets.com, “My line prioritizes comfort for your fur babies, emphasizing the natural beauty of each breed.”
• For the Love of Dogs, 259 Front St., Lincoln, www.fortheloveofdogsri.com, “A dog-centered supply shop and enrichment center.”
• Our Good Dog Spot, 1800 Mendon Road, Suite E-221, Cumberland, https://ourgooddogspot.com, colorful, preppy and nautical designs.
