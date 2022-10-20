Whether you’re looking to be scared out of your mind at a haunted attraction or you prefer some milder seasonal entertainment, it’s the perfect time of year to get out and explore local October events. Northern Rhode Island has no shortage of options for those ready to embrace spooky season, (there’s even something for the dogs). Here’s a list to have you Halloween-ready by the 31st – with tricks and treats for all ages.
• Trick or Treat Parade: Deerfield Park, Smithfield, on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m., hosted by the Smithfield Police Department, for kids ages 14 and under. Members of the Police Department will have stations throughout Deerfield Park in the area of the Smithfield Senior Center where participants may collect Halloween treats while dressed up in their costumes. This will be a drive-through event and participants will be allowed to drive up to each station where officers/volunteers will hand out candy. Contact Officer Ryan Perry, Community Policing Unit, at 401-231-2500, ext. 142, for more information.
• Pumpkins in the Park Spectacular: Governor John A. Notte Park and the Overlook at Meehan, North Providence, Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy decorated pumpkins, a hayride, snack on cookies and hot cocoa, and dance and sing with disc jockey “Eddie the Fixer.”
• Fright Night in the Park: Slater Memorial Park, Pawtucket. The Haunted Tunnel takes place on Friday and Saturday evenings, continuing now through Oct. 29 at Daggett Farm within the park. Doors for the tunnel open at 6:30 p.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. The cost for the tunnel is $10, regardless of age. The tunnel is strongly recommended for ages 12 and above only. Adjacent to the Looff Carousel and under the Slater Park Pavilion is the family-friendly Pumpkins in the Park display with jack-o-lanterns, a witch’s house and other surprises. This takes place on Friday and Saturday evenings, through Oct. 29 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Admission is $5 per person for those age 12 or older. Those younger than 12 get in for free.
• Pawtucket Dog Park Howl-O-Ween Canine Costume Contest: Daggett Farm at Slater Park, 451 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. The three categories will be Historical Figures, Career Canines and Holiday Hounds. There will be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place awards, plus best-in-show. For information and to register, visit www.pawtucketdogpark.com.
• Trick or Treat on Main Street: Chepachet’s Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 29, from noon to 3 p.m. Get dressed in your Halloween costume and head to Chepachet’s Main Street. Drop off a food donation as admission at either of two GBA tents: the entrance to The Pavilion at Kent Field (1111 Putnam Pike) or the parking lot at Century 21 Limitless Real Estate (1160 Putnam Pike), and collect your free trick-or-treat loot bag and free trick-or-treat treasure map. Visit any or all of the locations on the map. Free parking will be available along Main Street, at Town Hall, or at the Pavilion. Visit www.trick-or-treat.org.
• Trunk or Treat at Slater Park: Slater Park, 825 Armistice Blvd., Pawtucket, (tennis court parking lot), on Friday, Oct. 21, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Hosted by the Pawtucket Police Department and the Parks and Recreation Division. Visit https://forms.gle/66PB1f8KEgvV5s9x5.
• Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular: Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, through Oct. 31. Featuring a tribute to 75 years of television. Tickets must be ordered online, in advance. Trail opens nightly, 6-10:30 p.m. Last entry at 10 p.m. For pricing and more information, visit www.rwpzoo.org/jols.
• Fairlawn Spooky Festival: Behind Greene Elementary School, Pawtucket, on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. Hosted by the city and City Councilor Marlena Stachowiak, the festival will feature crafts, candy, face painting, food trucks, and more. Highlight events include a resident pumpkin contest, a kids costume contest, and a movie played on the field after dark. For more information, visit rebrand.ly/FairlawnSpookyFestival.
• Trunk or Treat hosted by Hasbro Children’s Rehab & Blackstone Valley Community Health: Blackstone Valley Neighborhood Health Station, 1000 Broad St., Central Falls, on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. Families must RSVP to Miranda Davis by Monday, Oct. 24, at mdavis10@lifespan.org or 401-871-6123. The event will have healthy candy and goodies, and features live music and activities for children.
• Pirates on the Blackstone: Enjoy a 45-minute pirate experience, including 20 minutes on the Blackstone River aboard the Explorer riverboat. Suitable for all ages and includes a free gift. Pirate dress is welcome. Cost is $25 for adults, $20 for children under 12. Trips run on weekends through Oct. 30 from Central Falls Landing, 15 Madeira Ave., Central Falls. For more, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/pirates.
• 13th World: Outdoor haunted attraction, 4097 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland: Opens at dusk on select nights throughout the month, this year bringing to life all your favorite characters from the movies and some never before seen. Opening times will vary by day. For tickets and further information, visit www.13thworld.com/13th-world-ri. Not recommended for children under 12.
• Scarecrows in Glocester: Main Street in Chepachet will be lined with scarecrows for viewing through Halloween, set up for the annual Glocester Scarecrow Festival competition. This year’s theme is “Scarecrows in Illumination.” Almost every business and organization in Chepachet installs a scarecrow, with nearly every light pole in town decorated with a spooky figure.
• North Smithfield Spooky Spirits Night: Goodwin Brothers Farm, 458 Greenville Road, North Smithfield, Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3 to 8 p.m. The event will include food trucks, warm cider sampling, hay rides, stories by the campfire, tarot card readings, and local vendors. Visitors are asked to park at North Smithfield Middle School. The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 23.
• Seven Cedars Farm Haunted Hayride: 20 John Mowry Road, Smithfield, 7-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 7-9 p.m. on Sundays in October. The ride winds through 21 acres of wooded trails with twists and turns. Cost is $15 per person. There will be concessions available. Call 401-837-7153 or visit www.sevencedarsfarm.us. This is a handicapped-accessible attraction.
• Scarecrows in the Village: Scarecrows will be located at the North Scituate Gazebo and around North Scituate Village for ongoing viewing. This annual event is sponsored by the Scituate Business Association.
• Gone But Not Forgotten Mourning Exhibit & Tour: Hearthside House, 677 Great Road, Lincoln, Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. Simon Thornton may have died in 1873, but Hearthside keeps his memory alive by presenting 19th century Victorian mourning customs. Experience all the traditions and superstitions embraced by Victorians, who viewed the pageantry of death as a necessary part of life. Register at https://conta.cc/3dmTwuM
• Haunted Gallows: Haunted attraction located at Richardson’s Sawmill, in the 600-acre woods at 505 E. Ironstone Road, Burrillville. Guests who attend will be given a choice between “Dark Fair,” described as a journey through an abandoned carnival, and “Bathsheba’s Woods,” sending you deep into the forest to explore local lore and themes of witchcraft. The haunts are not recommended for young children, and parental guidance is recommended for anyone age 13 and younger. For more information, call 401-317-2279 or visit www.hauntedgallows.com.
• 2nd annual Harvest Moon Festival: Hope Artiste Village, 1005 Main St., Pawtucket, Friday, Oct. 28, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Hosted in collaboration with Crystal Healing Arts. There will be face painting and candy for the kids, and beer and wine for adults to sip on while having their tarot cards read. Visit www.hopeartistevillage.com/events for information.
• St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center 9th annual Halloween Costume Party: 84 Cumberland St., Woonsocket, Saturday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. Join the volunteers of the St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center as they celebrate Halloween with food, music, dancing and fun. This event is for adults over 18 only. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at door. Tickets are available at Bileau’s Flowers, Creative Impressions, The Honey Shop, Timeless Antiques, Vose True Value Hardware and online at www.stannartsandculturalcenter.org/halloween-party.html.
• “Vampire Circus:” Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, Friday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. A fusion of cirque, theater, comedy, and cabaret, with acrobatics, acts of strength, balance, and special effects. Visit www.stadiumtheatre.com or call 401-762-4545. Tickets: $31, $36, $45.
• Scary Acres Haunted Hayride and Corn Field: Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate Ave., Hope, select nights throughout October. Dark Harvest hayrides, Haunted Burial Grounds Corn Field, and new Curse of the Bayou haunted attraction. Visit www.scaryacresri.com for tickets and more information.
• Spooktacular Halloween Dance Party and Movie in the Park: hosted by Woonsocket Parks and Recreation on Friday, Oct. 21, from 4:30 to 9 p.m., at Cold Spring Park, Harris Avenue, Woonsocket. Residents are invited to show off their funniest, scariest, cutest and most creative costumes and win prizes. The free event will feature music, games and more. The movie “The Addams Family 2” will be shown at 7 p.m.
