Halloween happenings
Breeze photo by Laura Colantonio

Whether you’re looking to be scared out of your mind at a haunted attraction or you prefer some milder seasonal entertainment, it’s the perfect time of year to get out and explore local October events. Northern Rhode Island has no shortage of options for those ready to embrace spooky season, (there’s even something for the dogs). Here’s a list to have you Halloween-ready by the 31st – with tricks and treats for all ages.

• Trick or Treat Parade: Deerfield Park, Smithfield, on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m., hosted by the Smithfield Police Department, for kids ages 14 and under. Members of the Police Department will have stations throughout Deerfield Park in the area of the Smithfield Senior Center where participants may collect Halloween treats while dressed up in their costumes. This will be a drive-through event and participants will be allowed to drive up to each station where officers/volunteers will hand out candy. Contact Officer Ryan Perry, Community Policing Unit, at 401-231-2500, ext. 142, for more information.

