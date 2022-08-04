CUMBERLAND – Have you ever driven by a piece of curbside abandoned furniture and thought, “I bet I could turn that into something really beautiful?” Maybe you haven’t had the time, or the inspiration, or the necessary push it takes to get a creative project started.
This month, the Cumberland/Lincoln Lions Club is providing a reason to get crafty for a cause, with its Functional Flipping Contest Fundraiser, set for Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Depault’s Hardware Plaza, 2000 Mendon Road, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The contest challenges participants to use a piece of existing furniture and turn it into a new, functional piece, using more than 50 percent recycled materials. Think along the lines of: “old dresser-turned new bookshelf” as an example of a possible entry. Organizers describe the contest as going green and recycling at its most creative level.
There will be prizes for the winners, as well as raffles at the event. The entry fee is $15 per piece, and there will be categories for both amateur and professional. Participants may register on the day of the event as walk-in entries.
Event organizer Carolyn Dooley, of Cumberland, vice president and chair of membership for the Cumberland/Lincoln Lions Club, said the idea for the event came to her from being an artist who practices green habits of using recycled materials. Dooley teaches visual art at Joseph L. McCourt Middle School in Cumberland.
“I was inspired by the show ‘Flea Market Flip,’ and have done several projects for raffles with my chapter of the National Junior Art Society and Art Club at McCourt,” she said. “I thought that it would be nice to bring it to our Lions Club for a different type of fundraiser for our larger community and see what sort of creativity there is out there.”
Dooley said contest entries should be completed before drop-off, with pieces being judged as finished products.
“The process of flipping should be complete and we are depending on the honor system that final pieces submitted for the competition are at least 50 percent recycled materials and made by the person who is submitting the work,” she said.
Proceeds from the fundraising event will go toward local efforts to help those in need, Dooley said.
“The Lions pride ourselves on 100 percent in and 100 percent out, since we have no overhead, like buildings to maintain,” she said.
Former club president, Joyce Neves, also an organizer for the event, said the Lions Club mission is “To encourage service-minded people to serve their community. To take an active interest in the civic, cultural, social and moral welfare of the community.”
For those thinking about participating, Dooley had some advice to get the creativity going.
“Think form – does it look nice? Does it have a function – does it work?” And don’t forget about the craftsmanship of the piece. “Is it well structured?”
Dooley said Richard Depault, of Depault Hardware, and his crew, will be doing the judging. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each category. Local businesses including Depault’s Hardware, Rockstar Gifts, Sunset Stables, and local nail salons have donated prize items and services for the event.
Drop-off of entry pieces and registration will take place at 9 a.m. Participants will pick up their entries at noon at the end of the event.
