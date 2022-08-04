CUMBERLAND – Have you ever driven by a piece of curbside abandoned furniture and thought, “I bet I could turn that into something really beautiful?” Maybe you haven’t had the time, or the inspiration, or the necessary push it takes to get a creative project started.

This month, the Cumberland/Lincoln Lions Club is providing a reason to get crafty for a cause, with its Functional Flipping Contest Fundraiser, set for Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Depault’s Hardware Plaza, 2000 Mendon Road, from 9 a.m. to noon.

