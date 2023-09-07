PROVIDENCE – Melissa Manchester is excited about hitting the road with “Funny Girl.” The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter says she “grew up with the show and wanted a crack at playing Rose Bryce,” the mother of the show’s main character.
“Funny Girl” launches its national tour from the Providence Performing Arts Center. When we spoke, Manchester and the cast were in their third week of rehearsals and were preparing to travel up to Providence.
“I auditioned for this show before it opened on Broadway,” said Manchester in our phone interview. “I happened to be on the East Coast, so I auditioned.” She heard nothing afterwards. “Then I forgot about it and carried on with my life.”
Then last May, the show’s producers reached out to Manchester’s manager. They made an offer, and Manchester accepted. “I saw the musical in the ‘60s as a little girl. I appreciate the construction of the show, and how Rose is the conscience of the piece. She sounds like many of the women who raised me.”
The show hasn’t toured in 60 years, says Manchester. “It’s an unusual way to celebrate my 50th year” as an entertainer.
I asked if she had any high points along the way. “I’m lucky to have had the chance to have a long enduring career, to raise two children, and to have amazing adventures along the way.”
Manchester is about to release her 25th album, called “RE:VIEW.” “It’s got re-recordings of several of my chart hits. I’ve discovered my harmonic tweaks along the way, and I’ve got some spectacular guest artists.”
Manchester has had 19 hits that hit the Billboard charts, including “Midnight Blue” and “Don’t Cry Out Loud,” and has been inducted to the Great American Songbook Foundation’s Hall of Fame.
She’s now embracing her new path as an independent artist. “When I started in the ‘70s, a recording company was the only way to make it as an artist,” says Manchester. “I learned what it is to be an independent artist in this age of independent artists from my students during my time as an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California.”
The students kept bringing in their own material, which they self-produced. “They said, ‘We’re crowd-funding, you should try that.’” So, Manchester put together a “little production company” with her manager, and “through crowdfunding on Indiegogo, we released two new albums.”
The best part of the process, says Manchester, is the engagement of the community. “You promise perks based on individual investments. I love how it sort of galvanized this sweet internet community, to feel them come together in support of these projects.”
Two albums ago, Manchester announced it would take a month longer than anticipated to produce. “We wanted to present as beautifully as possible. The response was amazing. They said, ‘You take your time, you do what you have to do, we’re patient.’ It radiated a new kind of energy and commitment to what I do.”
Back to “Funny Girl.” Manchester is signed up through September 2024. “I have no idea what eight shows a week will look like. But it’s such a rewarding role in a funny, touching, heart-warming show.”
Manchester says “something happens (in the show) that rarely happens anymore. People know this show. They applaud the overture. So many of the songs in the show have been recorded by so many artists, they’ve become standards. So, people will come in, not having seen the show, but they’ll know the songs.”
“Funny Girl” runs Sept. 9 through 16 at the Providence Performing Arts Center. For tickets and information, visit www.ppacri.org or call the box office at 401-421-ARTS. For more information on Melissa Manchester, visit www.melissamanchester.com.
