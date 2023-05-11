Commuter Bike Challenge

PROVIDENCE – The month of May is National Bike Month, and to celebrate, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority’s Commuter Resource RI team is launching a “Let’s Ride RI” Commuter Bike Challenge, set to run through Wednesday, May 31.

The challenge encourages Rhode Islanders to reduce carbon emissions by riding their bikes to work. Participants create an account at https://crri.agilemile.com/index.php?event=1166 and begin logging bike trips. The more you bike to work, the more chances you have to win prizes. You don’t have to bike all the way every day – a bike trip to your local bus or train stop during the challenge also counts. There will be weekly prize winners as well as a grand prize winner.

