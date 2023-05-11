PROVIDENCE – The month of May is National Bike Month, and to celebrate, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority’s Commuter Resource RI team is launching a “Let’s Ride RI” Commuter Bike Challenge, set to run through Wednesday, May 31.
The challenge encourages Rhode Islanders to reduce carbon emissions by riding their bikes to work. Participants create an account at https://crri.agilemile.com/index.php?event=1166 and begin logging bike trips. The more you bike to work, the more chances you have to win prizes. You don’t have to bike all the way every day – a bike trip to your local bus or train stop during the challenge also counts. There will be weekly prize winners as well as a grand prize winner.
Organizers say Bike to Work Month “is a fun and engaging way to encourage people to try the healthy option of ‘pedal power’ for part or all of their commute, rather than relying on automobiles. Choosing to ride a bicycle to work offers many benefits including saving money, boosting morale and health, reducing traffic congestion and reducing harmful automobile emissions.”
RIPTA is also reminding the public that biking and taking the bus can be a winning combination for people who want to bike for part of their commute and then take public transportation. All of RIPTA’s fixed-route buses are equipped with bicycle racks.
If you’re new to biking to work, the program offers Bike Buddies to help you feel comfortable commuting by bike. They are bicycling enthusiasts who have volunteered to show newbies how to get started.
This month-long celebration encourages commuters to bike to work as much as possible, and members of RIPTA’s Commuter Resource RI team will also be there to cheer them on. The team will be setting up tables at various locations and will have raffle prizes, giveaways, and snacks for cyclists. Follow this schedule to find the CRRI team:
Bike to Work Week Commuter Resource RI Outreach Schedule:
• Wednesday, May 17, 6:30-9 a.m.: Memorial Park – South Main Street, Providence
• Wednesday, May 24, 3 to 6:15 p.m.: Amtrak Station (Downtown Side), Providence
• Friday, June 2: Bike to Work Week Closing Party at Black Duck Tavern
Black Duck Tavern, located along the bike path at the base of the George Washington Bridge in East Providence, will be hosting a Bike to Work Week Closing Party from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., on Friday, June 2. Stop by on your bike and enjoy one complimentary drink to wrap up the Let’s Ride RI Commuter Bike Challenge. Commuter Resource RI staff will be on hand with promotional giveaways and Rack N’ Ride information.
Need some help with planning your commute? Contact the transit specialists at commuter@ripta.com.
