WOONSOCKET – Growing up with the last name of Panu, meant a lot of pronunciation corrections as well as explaining my Romanian heritage.
One of the most fascinating aspects of being Romanian is celebrating Romanian Orthodox Easter. The beliefs and holy services of the Orthodox religion are the same throughout eastern European countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Greece and Romania, but differences occur in the language and the customs.
The holiday celebrates Jesus’ resurrection from death three days after he was executed by crucifixion, as narrated in the Christian Bible. Romania’s Easter holiday follows the Orthodox Easter date, which is often different from the Easter date established by other Christian churches.
So this year the Easter I celebrated along with my family was on Sunday, April 16. As far back as I can remember, I’ve attended church and midnight Mass services at St. John the Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church, 501 East School St. in Woonsocket.
I’ve gone with my grandparents, Dennis and Jeannine Panu, as well as my younger cousin, Sarah Reynolds. It’s become a special tradition of attending midnight Mass with my grandfather and cousin over the years.
As a child it was exciting to know I would be staying up way after my bedtime for the Easter celebration, starting at midnight and usually ending around 2 a.m., where people would gather and eat.
The Orthodox Easter Lent is the longest of all four main Lent periods in Romania and lasts for 40 days plus the week before Easter. During this time, people give up meat and dairy products almost entirely.
“I think after the fasting period, probably indulging on some things that you’ve given up for it,” Nick Gassey, the parish council president at St. John the Baptist, said about his favorite part of the Orthodox Easter. “I think most importantly seeing everyone here, taking part in a religious ceremony, especially people you haven’t seen that you grew up with, it’s like the roots of the church are coming back.”
Gassey, who has been on the board for the last 10 years, said he was happy about not just the midnight Mass turnout but how many people participated in Holy Week.
Throughout Holy Week, there are different services that my grandfather attends to. I have taken over his duty of making pita, similar to the Greek spanakopita, a spinach pie, for the family to enjoy either before midnight Mass, after, and on Easter Sunday.
The food has varied for my family and some of the traditions have changed because of declining parishioner attendance and the pandemic we all went through.
Growing up, each person filed into the church and bought a candle. At midnight, the lights would go out and the priest would come out with a lighted candle and give the light to his parishioners.
From there the people filed out of the church for a ceremony outside and a walk around the church. Post-COVID, midnight Mass moved to 10 p.m. and started outside with the “giving of the light” and then the regular Mass inside the church. The goal, at least for my cousin and I, was to keep our candles lit the entire time and hopefully not get hot wax on our hands or clothes.
“I’m so glad today because a lot of people showed up,” Father Onisie Morar said. “A couple of years ago I was by myself.”
After Mass, members of the church get blessed by the priest, with holy oil and then receive anaphora, which is bread and wine mixed together, symbolizing the body and blood of Jesus. At the door are baskets of red dyed hard-boiled eggs.
The tradition is to smash the ends of the eggs together, and the unbroken egg is the winner, or the strongest. The red eggs represent the blood shed by Christ at his crucifixion, with further symbolism being found in the hard shell of the egg symbolizing the sealed tomb, the cracking of which symbolized his resurrection.
My grandfather and dad have memories of the street outside of the church being littered with cracked red eggs.
Sometimes there would be a gathering in the basement of the church with traditional Romanian food, sweet bread, pita and lamb. Father Morar has the best lamb, as well as red wine.
With all of the fasting, there is plenty of food to partake in throughout the early morning. After the resurrection, my cousin and I would sleep in the next day and then we’d gather with our family and eat some more.
The dishes have changed, but there is always pita and there is always family. And St. John the Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church still has its doors open.
“After three years with COVID and the pandemic, I think the most important thing is people starting to gel together like they did in 2019 and before,” Gassey said. “To see everyone back and unguarded. We celebrated our 110th anniversary last fall in the church. Hopefully we can keep going.”
