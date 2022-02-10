JOHNSTON – Stepping into the Community Cat Center, just over the Smithfield line on Route 44 in Johnston, there’s an immediate air of efficiency and dedication. Volunteers are focused on tending to the work that needs to be done – and there is plenty of it.
Specifically, that work has the goal of helping to reduce the population of community cats, or free-roaming cats, in the local area.
To sum it up, volunteer Dianne LaPointe said, “We want to work ourselves out of a job.”
The nonprofit PawsWatch operates out of this headquarters – The Grieco Community Cat Center – which is complete with separate areas for each step of the center’s process such as intake, pre-op and post-op, a kitten room, a cat play room and more.
The group practices TNR – Trap, Neuter, Return – where organizers say free-roaming cats are humanely caught, examined by veterinarians to receive vaccines and treatment of any injuries or parasites, and spayed or neutered. Healthy adult cats may be returned to the familiar surroundings where they were trapped, with the hopes that a caretaker will monitor the cat colony for any issues. Organizers say that through this process, free-roaming cat colonies are reduced over time.
Friendly strays may be returned to their owners, adopted out or sent to partner shelters for adoption, while kittens that arrive require even more special attention before being placed. The center also does barn cat placements.
After veterinary care, each cat is evaluated to determine if they have potential to be socialized for adoption or if they are to be released.
PawsWatch was originally founded in 1997 in Newport. The Community Cat Center location on Route 44 opened with the support of the Grieco Automotive Group a few years ago, after the Griecos had originally been offering their collision center as a base of operations for the nonprofit prior to that.
“The Grieco Automotive Group supported the effort to open a brick and mortar facility for seven months covering all building expenses. Then they worked with us to find the current location and rebuild the interior to suit our needs,” LaPointe said.
One important distinction about the center: “Our cats come from the communities. We don’t take surrender cats,” said volunteer Pam Fisette.
The work is constant. In 2021 the group reunited 36 cats with their owners, 256 cats were TNR, and 626 cats were adopted. LaPointe said that even in the dead of winter, she is still seeing kittens coming in.
LaPointe and Fisette also said when the eviction moratorium ended, high numbers of friendly cats were found outdoors. They said people should avoid leaving cats behind, saying that there are outstanding shelters in Rhode Island that strive to do the best they can for the cats in their care.
The volunteers encourage the public to help with their cause.
Fisette said people can help prevent the issues that they see on a continual basis by working with the center and getting involved in the process. “Let’s get them out of the sheds, out of the garages,” she said.
“Free-roaming cats help to control rodents and other pests. Cats come in starving and frostbitten and a host of other ills. PawsWatch has been doing this work for many years and has found that colonies of cats do better once fixed and cared for by neighborhood caregivers. They feed and provide shelter to the sterilized, vaccinated cats,” Fisette said. “They also monitor the colonies for newcomers. Since friendly cats are put up for adoption, the population is immediately reduced.”
The center is always seeking volunteers, and Fisette said any skills a person has can be put to use. One of the current volunteers, Mike Refino, even doubles as the house artist, creating intricate cat portraits that adorn the walls of the center.
LaPointe said, “We have got to thank our volunteers. We have over 50 volunteers that come in. They are dedicated, they are relentless.”
She said some of the volunteers even drove out in the recent blizzard to get to the center to help.
For those who do choose to get involved, it will most likely be interesting work.
LaPointe said, “No two days are alike, every day is different. Some days are like Times Square on New Year’s Eve …”
The group also accepts donations of all kinds, ranging from monetary donations and cat-related items to office supplies and cleaning products.
To volunteer or donate, or for more information, visit www.communitycatcenter.com.
