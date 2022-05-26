WOONSOCKET – Chris O’Neill has been a fan of “Seussical the Musical” for 22 years.
“I always loved the show. It’s like ‘Joseph (and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat). You can do whatever you want. It’s like having a party on stage,” he said.
O’Neill is directing “Seussical” for the Rhode Island Stage Ensemble in Woonsocket during the first two weeks of June. It’s a big show, with a cast of 41, just the way O’Neill likes it.
“What I’m trying to do is go back to bigger larger-cast musicals,” he said. “Multi-generational family-friendly shows. It gives RISE a balance of programming.”
The musical combines a lot of the Dr. Seuss stories, involving the “Cat in the Hat,” “Horton the Elephant,” the world of Who and more favorite characters. Horton, the main character, hears and befriends JoJo, who lives on Who, a tiny world sitting on a speck of dust. There are many adventures as Horton tries to save Who from destruction.
“It’s a sweet, sweet story,” says O’Neill.
O’Neill considers it serendipitous that Timothy Murray auditioned for Horton.
“He’s a local professional wrestler whose gimmick is that he’s a Broadway singer,” he said. “He came in and we knew right away he was our Horton.”
When we chatted, the show was two and a half weeks away from opening, and O’Neill said he was excited.
“We’re transforming the entire theater into a Seuss art museum,” he said.
The backstage space at the Masonic Temple is rather small, so it’s tough to imagine fitting 41 characters back there. O’Neill and crew have solved that by building walls around the audience, creating more actor space, more of a backstage area.
“I have a great team. I have all these ambitious ideas, and whatever insane thing I ask, they do it,” he said.
The museum space will be filled with Seussian-inspired art. Painting, sculptures and more, all done by local artists. There are five giant video monitors on the stage that appear to be paintings.
“They’ll be handling the scenery changes,” he said.
The challenge for O’Neill is that each monitor requires an operator hooked up to a laptop. That’s a lot of technical coordination, on top of the sound and lighting requirements.
“This show is about nonsense exploding out of normal places,” says O’Neill. “Everything just bursts out. This is all a fun setting for the action to explode.”
O’Neill took a road trip with the cast and crew to the Dr. Seuss Museum in Springfield, Mass. a few weeks ago to give them a feel for the world of Seuss.
As with many theatrical productions these days, COVID has been a factor. On the day we spoke, four of O’Neill’s cast members tested positive.
“We’re masking again, just to stay safe,” he said.
O’Neill experienced COVID himself several weeks ago, as did his son Asher, who’s playing one of the Wickersham Brothers in the show.
“It ripped through our cast in the Christmas show too, but the show went on,” he said.
Part of the enjoyment of this show for O’Neill is working with his children. His daughter Hazel is making her debut as Cindy Lou Who.
“She’s six, and she’s getting used to the idea that she can’t have 100 percent of my attention at rehearsal,” he said.
As for his son, who’s 12 and has been in several shows, “he’s kind of proud to see his dad doing this,” he added.
“Seussical the Musical” runs from June 3 to June 12 at the RISE Playhouse on Clinton Street in Woonsocket. For tickets and information, visi www.ristage.org.
