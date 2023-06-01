LINCOLN – As the seasons change and the sun sets later and later, many may be looking to spend more hours outdoors after work. Whether you’re walking your dog, taking that first run of the season, or dusting off that bicycle or kayak for the summer, the ocean state has loads of options for any amateur or elite endurance sport athlete.
Lincoln Woods State Park
A local mecca for water sports and more, the 128-acre Olney Pond at Lincoln Woods State Park is perfect for an easy paddle or swim. The perimeter of the pond offers a shady tour for paddlers of all skill levels. Put your own craft in at the boat ramp, where recent improvements include a new, handicapped-accessible launching dock.
For landlubbers, this state park also boasts a 3.1-mile loop trail that wraps around the pond. While it is considered an easy route, with rolling hills, it takes an average of just over an hour to walk. This is a very popular area for hiking, mountain biking, and running. The trail is open year-round and dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
Cumberland Monastery Trail
Close by are the landlocked trails at the Cumberland Monastery. A Trappist Abbey started on the property in 1902, and grew over decades. After the abbey was damaged in a fire in 1950, the tenant monks relocated to Massachusetts, and in time the property was purchased by the town of Cumberland. A library and meeting rooms were built in 1976 using parts of the remaining buildings combining three smaller libraries into one.
In total, the Cumberland Monastery property consists of hundreds of acres of land. The main trail is a 3.2-mile loop, and is trafficked year-round by hikers, mountain bikers, runners, and bird-watchers alike. Stemming from the main loop are many other smaller trails with exciting things to discover. If you follow the Nine Men’s Misery trail you will come across the oldest veterans memorial in America, constructed in 1676.
With such a large property, the recreational trails can be confusing to navigate for the novice hiker, so I would encourage bringing a trail map which can be found online. Trails are color coded to match the map. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
World War II Memorial Loop in the Wolf Hill Forest Preserve
If you enjoy catching a glimpse of history on your hike or trail run, you may want to check out the 4.4-mile World War II Memorial Loop trail in Smithfield’s Wolf Hill Forest Preserve. In total, the site features eight trails traversing the preserve that offer options of trail lengths from 2 to 6 miles. A moderately challenging and rocky route with elevation changes, it may take an average of 1 hour and 40 minutes for a hiker to complete.
The highlight of this trail is a WWII Memorial dedicated to a bomber crash site. The trail also passes by an abandoned 1940’s Boy Scout Camp with views of Providence, the upper bay, and a rock quarry with a perennial waterfall. Again, dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
Blackstone Valley Bike Path
Whether you’re taking off from Woonsocket or Cumberland, the Blackstone Valley Bike Path is adorned with scenic views of the valley along its flat route. Considered a “crown jewel” among the Rhode Island biking community, this scenic path sends runners and riders past historical sites like the Slater Mill, the birthplace of the American Industrial Revolution, which was recently acquired by the National Park Service as a national park.
In full, the Blackstone River Bikeway is the state’s second-longest bike path, with 18.2 miles of bikeway — which includes 11.6 miles of path between Cumberland and Woonsocket. Experienced bikers can manage to make their way from the end of the off-road bikeway in Cumberland to India Point Park in Providence (connecting to the East Bay Bike Path) through a series of on- and off-road routes heading south to India Point Park in Providence and north to the Massachusetts border.
The Burrillville Bike Path
Tucked away in the rural northwestern corner of the state, the Burrillville Bike Path offers a quiet run or bike ride under the trees along a route that once belonged to the York, New Haven, and Hartford Railroad. Also known as the Pascoag Pedestrian Path, this paved 1.2-mile trail connects the villages of Pascoag and Harrisville within the town of Burrillville, offering a safe alternative to Route 107 for pedestrians and bicyclists. Highlights of the journey include wild berries in the summer, wetlands and a spur to pretty Duck Pond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.