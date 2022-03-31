Kayciblu Wright is an actor (appearing on “Law & Order” and the Burlington commercials). She’s also a rapper. And now, she’s adding “director” to her resume.
All at the tender age of 17. Wright is a senior at North Providence High School, and for her senior project, she’s directing a play at Academy Players under the mentorship of Melissa Thomas, head of the school’s English department and director of the school’s drama department.
“I’m always in front of the camera,” said Wright recently. “I wanted to know what it was like to be behind the camera, expand my palate in the industry.”
Thomas suggested “The Niceties” as the play to produce. Wright took the script home one night and decided almost instantly that she wanted to direct it.
“It’s a white professor having a controversial conversation about the American revolution with a Black student,” she said.
The student’s paper focuses on slavery at the time of the Revolution, and the conversation explodes into a discussion of race, history, privilege and social justice.
“It touches on topics that people need to talk about, because people are so edgy talking about race today,” she said.
Wright held auditions, but only five actors showed up, all wanting to play the part of the professor.
“No one came out to play Zoe, so I had to go to recruiting like they do in basketball,” she said.
Wright took to Instagram, looking at acting students at the Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts in Pawtucket. Wright had gone there for two-and-a-half years before transferring to NPHS in the middle of her junior year.
“I went to JMW’s honors page. I thought, there has to be an actor in there,” said. She found Liliana Varela and reached out to her. “I said, this might be random, but I went to JMW and I need an actor to perform in a play I’m directing.”
Varela got permission from her parents and submitted an audition tape. Wright cast her.
The part of the professor was won by Lisa Leaheey, another English teacher at NPHS.
“Her audition was great,” says Wright.
So is it odd to be directing an actor who is also a teacher at her school?
“It’s kind of weird. You’re used to teachers telling you what to do, now I have to tell a teacher what to do,” she said.
“At first, Blu would just pass me by in the halls at school,” says Leaheey. “I can imagine it was weird to talk to me as a kind of colleague in theater while I’m in my teacher role during the school day, but happily, that’s faded away now. I’m really proud of what Blu has put together with this production.”
Thomas is similarly proud of her mentee.
“She’s incredibly passionate and eager to learn. She’s a breath of fresh air and a reminder of why I became a teacher, to be inspired by and work with incredible young people who were born to make a difference in our world,” she says.
Wright said she is grateful for the experience.
“(Thomas) really taught me how to take ownership. She put this show in my hands,” she said. “This has made me so much more confident.”
Wright has committed to Columbia College Chicago for the fall, where she plans to major in acting with a minor in filmmaking.
Meanwhile, Wright is looking forward to audiences seeing what she’s done with this play.
“This has been one of the best experiences ever and (I) want people to learn from this,” she says. “Don’t let anybody stop you, don’t let obstacles get in your way. In the end, it will all come together.”
“The Niceties” will be presented April 21-23 at Academy Players in Providence. For tickets and information, visit www.academyplayersri.org.
