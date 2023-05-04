NORTH KINGSTOWN – Music meant to lift listeners to far-off galaxies is coming as the latest installment in a partnership between a local church and museum.
The Rhode Island Computer Museum, in partnership with the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island, will host a Multiverse Concert on Saturday, May 13, at St. Paul’s Parish House, 76 Main St., from 2 to 4 p.m. in Wickford.
This is a performance of the concept album “Octave of Light” by composer David Ibbett and featuring soprano Beth Sterling, violinist Amelia Sie, and David Ibbett on piano and electronics.
“The show is really unique,” Jen Piehler, coordinator, teacher and promoter at the Rhode Island Computer Museum, said. “They will be adding sound to light along with images of space and planets. It will be an interactive and immersive experience.”
“The concert translates scientific efforts to identify the absorption spectra of atmospheric gasses indicative of life on exoplanets, into sound waves/musical notes that serve as the sonic basis for the songs on the concept album,” states a synopsis.
The Rhode Island Computer Museum and the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island have collaborated before, Piehler said. The museum’s director, Dan Berman, along with Bishop W. Nicholas Knisely, share a love of science, and Knisely has written a book on the intersection of science and faith. The museum is all about science and art, and has been offering more STEAM workshops.
The diocese and museum have presented many programs and events together at St. Paul’s Parish House. This year they’ve had a Peek and Poke Fun Night, which involved dusting off old Atari games and other older video games, and also held a similar program during April vacation week.
The May 13 event is an all-immersive, musical experience, “an opportunity you sort of have to be there to experience and understand,” Piehler said.
Multiverse is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for science and music and to educate, to inspire, and shape the future. Its events weave together live music, lecture presentations, visual art, surround sound electronics and live science demonstrations in a cohesive, immersive and inspirational experience.
The organization is comprised of many ongoing collaborations with scientists and labs and the director is Ibbett, who composed “Octave of Light,” which explores the answers to the question, “Over 4,000 exoplanets have been discovered, are any home to life?”
Ibbett created the album in collaboration with Roy Gould, of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.
The concert is free, but a $5 donation is suggested.
The Rhode Island Computer Museum offers galleries of technology throughout the years as well as workshops, classes and education. They will hold a summer camp in July. Their next event after the Multiverse Concert is May 15, an F24 Greenpower race at Ninigret Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.