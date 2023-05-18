It’s no secret to a pet owner that animals can have the ability to brighten our days. But the benefits of spending time with pets go deeper than that. Local nursing homes, libraries, schools and more have tapped into the healing power of pets.
The common assessment as to why these arrangements are so beneficial: animals don’t judge. They don’t care about appearances, life circumstances, health status, or abilities. It’s this quality that keeps pet assisted therapy programs in demand in various settings where people could use a little extra love and comfort.
Volunteer organization Therapy Dogs International lists some of the ways therapy dogs may enhance the lives of seniors. “The residents of the assisted living communities look forward to the arrival of the therapy dogs and to many, the visits are the highlight of their week. As years go by, the elderly often experience feelings of loneliness and insecurity especially because they are not involved in as many activities as they were in the past. Therapy dogs help to involve the elderly to live a happy, productive life by filling a need that is not being addressed in any other way.
“The dogs bring sparkle to a sterile day, provide a lively subject for conversation, and rekindle old memories of previously owned pets. … The first time a dog prances into a care facility, most people do a double take. A split second later broad smiles stretch across faces. Regardless of how residents look or how they feel, the animals are happy to see them.”
Joan Stanzione, lifestyles director at the Bridge at Cherry Hill in Johnston, echoes these sentiments. She said she’s worked in activities for the last 13 years, and has worked in assisted living facilities, nursing homes and memory care senior living facilities, and has seen firsthand the rewards that come from pet visits.
The Bridge at Cherry Hill received a visit in April from a group of baby bunnies, and Stanzione said the event was a hit with the residents. They were able to hold and cuddle with the bunnies, bringing smiles and conversation.
“The bunnies were my first visit at The Bridge; however, I have had other pets visit in other facilities such as dog visits and farm animals, goats, pigs, baby chicks, etc.,” she said. “The biggest change you will see in people is in their mood and facial expressions. Animals have a very calming and soothing effect on people. They become very relaxed holding them and tend to smile more.”
Stanzione said the animals are a good conversation piece, and trigger memories as well.
“Pet visits do strike up many conversations and bring about memories. They will tell stories about their own childhood and adulthood pets that they have had. Many of them in their younger years worked on farms or families owned farms where they took care of animals for most of their lives,” she said.
JoAnn Sutcliffe, of Glocester, a professional pet assisted therapist with Windwalker Pet Therapy in Warwick, brings her two Irish setters, Shannon and Maggie Mae, into area nursing homes, libraries, schools and colleges, including the Greenville Public Library and Captain Isaac Paine Elementary School.
She said she’s been involved with Windwalker since 2013, deciding to enter the field after reading an article on the benefits of pet therapy.
“I have Irish setters, spirited, high-energy dogs with a passion for life. They love to meet and bond with people and interact freely and spontaneously,” Sutcliffe said. “Their enthusiasm encouraged me into pet assisted therapy. I just wanted to share my dogs and bring happiness to others.”
“I’ve seen how effective pet therapy has been for those in nursing homes. My dogs are motivating to so many with limited lifestyle … a reason to get up from bed and just interact with my girls,” she said.
Sutcliffe said she had a memorable moment during a nursing home visit with a man in his 50s, who had been in a wheelchair his entire life. She said during her frequent visits, the man would say, “Please keep those dogs away from me,” every time.
She said she knows the visits aren’t for everyone, so she’s become skilled at reading people, asking permission, and making sure her dogs only visit with those interested. She said, “the eyes always tell me,” about the person’s readiness.
As time and more visits passed, the man opened up and told her his story. He said when he was a young boy, his parents were out and his brother was in charge of watching him. A dog attacked his brother while they were outside, and he said he could only call for help from his wheelchair. When help came, he said his brother was taken to the hospital, and died while he was there, explaining his fear of dogs.
On a later visit, as Sutcliffe was chatting with the man, she said he suddenly reached out and stroked her dog, Shannon, on his own, breaking down a lifelong barrier.
“She made a big difference that day,” she said.
Sutcliffe also recalled a library visit when a young boy was sitting on the floor petting her previous therapy dog, Dublin, clearly reading every paragraph from a book to the dog. When she looked over at the boy’s mother, she said she could see tears coming down her face.
Sutcliffe asked the mom if everything was OK and the mom said, “my boy’s a stutterer.” She said he stuttered in front of everyone, but not once while reading to the dog.
Sutcliffe said she told the woman, “The dogs don’t judge. They just comfort.”
Janice DelFarno, of Lincoln, said her past experiences volunteering doing pet therapy were some of the most rewarding experiences she’s had.
“It combined my love for animals and I was already working in the medical field and saw the need,” she said.
At the time, she had her Rottweiler, Anka, certified through Therapy Dogs International, after previously receiving an AKC Canine Good Citizen certificate. From there, she and Anka visited five nursing facilities every two weeks.
DelFarno said many of the residents would wait patiently looking for Anka on the days she was scheduled to visit. She recalls many stories about the difference the visits made in the lives of others.
There was the woman who staff said never received visitors, but when Anka and DelFarno would visit, she never wanted them to leave, giving Anka the gift of a bandana for her to wear on one visit. There was the woman who arrived to see Anka with an order of fish and chips from lunch hidden in her walker basket, saved specifically for Anka. There was the man who had not left his room in weeks, but when given the opportunity to “walk” Anka up and down the hall, he took it, telling everyone that she was “his” dog.
It takes a special kind of dog for this work. DelFarno also recalled one woman with Alzheimer’s who grabbed Anka’s face aggressively, yet the dog remained calm and did not react.
“She was the best therapy dog I ever owned,” she said. “She allowed patients to brush her (improving motor skills) and several would hold her leash and walk her while in their wheelchairs.”
“Doing pet therapy was one of the most rewarding experiences. It was all volunteer and I felt it was a way to give back,” DelFarno said. “We did this for years and I miss it. The dog I have now is not suited for therapy work. He would pull out all the IVs …”
For those interested in getting involved in this type of work with their dog, there are several resources available. Sutcliffe recommends starting with lots of exposure and obedience training.
“You have to know your pet. You have to think like a dog,” she said.
Providence College offers a pet assisted therapy certificate program, Therapy Dogs International offers dates for local evaluations, www.tdi-dog.org. For more information about Windwalker Pet Therapy, visit www.windwalkerpettherapy.org.
