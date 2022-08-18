Gratifying. That’s how North Smithfield native David Lizotte says he would summarize in one word his time on the Appalachian Trail.
There were wildlife encounters (from seven different bear sightings to a pair of porcupines that decided to mate directly outside his tent), setbacks (he tore his lateral meniscus around 70 miles into the trip), and personal highs and lows along the way. Experiences that all came together to form a five-month journey from Georgia to Maine, covering more than 2,000 miles on foot.
A 2009 graduate of Mount St. Charles Academy, Lizotte currently resides in Monson, Maine, and set out to “thru-hike” – as it is referred to in hiking circles – the entire Appalachian Trail, beginning the trek in Georgia on Feb. 11. He summited Mount Katahdin, in Maine, on July 11. (A mid-trail injury would have him sidelined for six days, reluctantly missing a 75-mile portion, which he plans to complete well within the 12-month period allotted for an official AT thru-hike designation.)
Lizotte said he chose the northbound route because finishing in Maine was important to him. He’d be hiking toward home, essentially, as his family has a camp in central Maine, where he’s been going since he was a baby, and it’s where he now makes his home.
According to appalachiantrail.org, more than 3,000 people attempt to thru-hike the trail in a single year, and only one in four hikers report completions.
Lizotte said that while he’s always been an avid hiker and outdoorsman, it wasn’t until more recently that he began seriously thinking about taking on the AT.
“I’ve always known of the trail, but never gave it too much thought, until the past four years or so,” he said. “My family camp is in Monson, Maine, which is the last town on the Appalachian Trail for northbound thru-hikers. Throughout the summers, when visiting the town, I’d always see hikers toward the end of their journey with only about 115 miles left to Mount Katahdin. I thought it was cool.”
Lizotte said he’d always enjoyed day hiking and camping trips in high school, but started getting more into backpacking four or five years ago.
To prepare for the trail, he said, “I did what I could to stay active and in relative shape. That’s important: to go from the couch to the trail would be a jolt to the system, so I made sure to avoid that. I’ve always been a strong hiker, paid mind to bad weather, listened to other hikers, especially the more experienced ones, and have solid gear that I trust. Those things are the most important.”
He set out alone on the trail in February, making it as far as the Georgia-North Carolina border, where his knee injury occurred. Lizotte said the injury was a matter of doing “too much, too fast, too soon.”
“I hiked about 100 miles on it, and the pain would not subside, so I knew something was wrong,” he said. He made the decision to see a doctor.
“I did not know what was going on and was worried about causing long-term damage to my knee,” he said.
He was diagnosed with a tear in his lateral meniscus. But the doctor said he could, and should, continue on with his hike – equipped with a hefty knee brace and instructions to lower his miles and slow his pace for an extended period. “I felt relief in learning what was wrong, but also knowing I could continue without causing long-term damage – if I listened to my body,” he said.
With the decision to continue came another difficult choice. Lizotte said that on top of his injury, a weather system had dropped a foot of snow in the Smoky Mountains. The combination of the two events forced him to bypass the Smokies, roughly 75 miles, and nurse his knee for six days, determined to complete the portion he missed at a later date.
“I hated skipping the Smokies, but I made the right decision, as going 6-10 miles a day in those mountains where the weather can change quickly (it was late February) seemed worrisome at the time,” he said. “At night I placed a bladder full of ice water from a nearby creek or spring over my knee and elevated my knee to combat the inflammation. That’s self-care in the woods.”
He said he split his recovery time between the Fontana Dam Shelter and the occasional hotel visit for access to ice for his knee. Once he returned to the trail, Lizotte started out with 6-10 miles per day, increasing the distance weekly.
“Around mile 800 or so, I was putting on 18 or more a day,” he said. “My lowest mile day was 5 and my highest mile day was 32.4 – both were progress and helped me work toward Maine.”
Though he was hiking solo, Lizotte met lots of people along the trail. “I met new people every day, but only consistently camped with a few. I liked hiking on my own, then winding up at the same site with some other hikers. One couple I really enjoyed were from Europe – a cop from Dublin and a teacher from Spain. You meet people from all over the country and the world when on the trail.”
Lizotte said he preferred to camp in his tent and not in the trail shelters along the way, using the tent 98 percent of the time. There are designated campsites, with privies for bathroom breaks, on the trail. He also camped at what he called “stealth camp sites,” areas that are not official campsites, but where people have camped for years.
He also preferred to be out on the trail as much as possible. While there are pretty frequent amenities along the way, with some areas more remote than others, he said hikers have the opportunity to leave the trail and shower every three or four days. “I just hated getting off the trail,” he said, showering about once a week. He said the longest he went between showers was 15 days, though he joked it was “not something to be proud of.”
Lizotte said he felt pretty safe throughout the journey, though he did have one encounter with a man acting a bit strangely toward him on the trail. He chose to deal with it by keeping moving and putting some distance between them.
And those animal encounters? While the mating porcupines “made the most horrific sounds,” Lizotte said it was one of the bear sightings that was most memorable. He found himself between a mother and her cub as the cub ran up a ridge while the mother was down ridge. He said he slowly walked up the trail and stood still to assess the situation. He said the mother, which looked to be about 200 pounds, then ran quickly up the ridge after her cub, leaving him to marvel at the speed of the large bear. (Noting he would not be able to outrun an animal of that speed.) He said it was “absolutely awesome … in retrospect.”
Trail magic
There’s something along the Appalachian Trail (and also along the Continental Divide Trail, and the Pacific Crest Trail), called trail magic. It’s the hospitality that people will provide to hikers along the way.
“The people who live close to the trail are nice to thru-hikers and always willing to help by offering food and drinks. The people are trail angels, and their effort of kindness, (offering food, drinks, and sometimes gear), goes a long way,” Lizotte said. “There was also a nonprofit business called Fresh Ground Leap Frog Café. Fresh Ground drives along the trail, magically appears and sets up a kitchen at a road crossing, and feeds hikers out of his van. He makes the best blueberry pancakes known to man, and I absolutely loved his Spanish rice. A hot meal like that on a cold, windy, and rainy day is a game changer. His trail magic will always stand out the most.”
Notable moments from the trail
Lizotte said one of the best parts of his trip was the first time his partner, Sienna Clough, came out to see him on the trail. A busy photographer and also a strong hiker, Clough was able to come out to Virginia for four days, Connecticut for two days, and spend some time in Maine as part of the journey.
Another memorable moment came toward the end of the trail. “I was a day away from Monson, Maine. ... I hiked over a mountain called Moxie-Bald and I could see the valley I call home in the foreground and the mountains I have been hiking and hunting since I was young,” he said. “I saw Russell Mountain, which is where my family spread my Uncle Ronnie’s ashes. Seeing these things after such a long journey made me feel as if I finally accomplished something. I was home and only had a little over a hundred miles left – just a jaunt.”
Challenging yet rewarding
Lizotte said some of the most difficult portions of the trail came with the best views.
“The initial portion of Maine was tough – basically the N.H./Maine border to just after the Bigelows. It felt like mostly climbing and rock scrambling each day as opposed to hiking. It was very challenging and very fun, but just grueling on the body due to the amount of climbing, pulling, and the time it would take to descend rock scrambles,” he said. “Also, it was worth going slow here and not rushing due to safety and the sheer beauty of the area. It was the most challenging section but the most rewarding with the beautiful scenery, more beautiful than the White Mountains – except for maybe Franconia Ridge – I was in awe on Mount Lafayette where I caught it at the perfect time: I was all alone, and the clouds and sun were making some cool colors.”
Gear, food, and restocking on the trail
Lizotte said the most important item he brought on the trail was his tent. “Ultimately, I stayed dry. I camped in rain, sleet, snow, hail, and significant winds and my tent never faltered. It was my home and I loved it,” he said. “I miss sleeping in it to be honest.”
He advised that anyone considering doing the AT put time and thought into getting proper gear. “You don’t have to spend loads of money, but don’t go too cheap either. For example, there were people wearing Patagonia hiking shorts for $65-plus, whereas I wore running shorts I purchased at Walmart for $20. I wore the shorts from start to finish. With this being said, don’t skimp on your sleeping bag and tent. Just don’t.”
Lizotte said he went through four pairs of HOKA Speedgoats on his feet, and would highly recommend them, “hands down.”
Asked about any favorite trail foods, Lizotte said he ate ramen every night for dinner, “essentially in the form of a Ramen Bomb.” He mixed ramen noodles, instant mashed potatoes and lemon pepper tuna, dining either from a cup or on tortillas like a burrito. “There were days where I was so excited for dinner I was salivating while hiking. You get hungry out there,” he said.
Lizotte also pre-planned for specific towns where Clough would mail resupply boxes to the post offices along the way to restock for the trail.
Advice and future plans
For anyone planning to thru-hike the Appalachian Trail, Lizotte simply advises: “Take your time and enjoy it.”
Lizotte is set to teach high school English in the fall, and plans to return to the trail to finish the 75-mile portion of the Smokies with Clough in either December or February. While some people skip sections along the way, Lizotte said, “I’m basically a purist.” He said for it to technically count as a thru-hike, he must complete the final portion within a year. He said once he completes the Smokies, he’ll be able to someday tell his grandkids that he thru-hiked the Appalachian Trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.