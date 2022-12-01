No Hallmark holiday movie would be complete without a scene where the main characters take a few laps around the local outdoor ice rink. They’re most likely bundled up with hats and mittens, possibly precariously carrying a hot chocolate or coffee to add (a bit unrealistically, since balancing on ice without a hot beverage is challenging enough) to the cozy charm.

While those particular scenes might be a bit cliché, the combination of winter, the holidays, and gliding across some smooth ice for exercise and enjoyment is tough to resist for many. Whether you’re brand new and are looking for a learn-to-skate program, or you have figure skating or hockey experience, the various arenas around the state have something for all skating levels.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.