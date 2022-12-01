No Hallmark holiday movie would be complete without a scene where the main characters take a few laps around the local outdoor ice rink. They’re most likely bundled up with hats and mittens, possibly precariously carrying a hot chocolate or coffee to add (a bit unrealistically, since balancing on ice without a hot beverage is challenging enough) to the cozy charm.
While those particular scenes might be a bit cliché, the combination of winter, the holidays, and gliding across some smooth ice for exercise and enjoyment is tough to resist for many. Whether you’re brand new and are looking for a learn-to-skate program, or you have figure skating or hockey experience, the various arenas around the state have something for all skating levels.
Ice skating has come a long way since its origins of the earliest skaters strapping animal bones to their feet to slide around on ice. These days it’s popular with everyone from Olympic hopefuls to amateurs fumbling slowly along on a first date, and everyone in between.
Rhode Island offers both indoor and outdoor options, some even with a view of downtown Providence or scenic Newport. Here are some options to get you out on the ice this season:
• The Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink, 109 Pleasant View Ave., offers public skating hours on Tuesdays and Fridays, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and skate rentals are $5. The rink also offers Public Free Style (an open skating session set aside for figure skaters who have completed Basic Level 8), for skaters to practice in a public session, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 3 to 5 p.m. Cost is $10 for a half hour, $15 for one hour, and $25 for two hours. Public hockey is offered on Mondays and Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and free for goalies. Visit www.smithfieldri.com/ice-rink/ for more information.
Learn to Skate programs are offered through the Smithfield Figure Skating Club. The winter session runs from Dec. 3 through March 25, on Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. This program is open to adults and children ages 3 and older. Visit www.smithfieldfsc.org for more information.
• The Providence Rink, 2 Kennedy Plaza, offers winter outdoor ice skating from late November through early March, weather permitting. Skating is offered daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The cost for three hours of skating is $7 for adults and $4 for children, seniors, and military. Skate, helmet and locker rentals are also available. Visit www.theprovidencerink.com/skating/ for more information.
• The Dennis M. Lynch Arena, 25 Andrew Ferland Way, in Pawtucket, currently offers public skating on Wednesdays, from 2:10 to 3:40 p.m., for $5 per skater. Skate rentals are not available. Public hockey is offered on Wednesdays, from noon to 2 p.m., for $5 per skater, free for goalies. Dates and times are subject to change. Visit www.lyncharena.kreezee-sports.com.
• The city of Woonsocket makes ice skating available at Bernon Park in the winter, with the ice illuminated at night until 10 p.m.
• The June Rockwell Levy Community Ice Skating Rink, 425 East Ave., Harrisville, offers public skating on Sundays, from 11 to 11:50 a.m. Call the rink at 401-568-8615 for information and schedule updates.
• As the weather gets colder, Newport Harbor Island Resort will transform its north lawn into a wintry wonderland with an ice skating rink as part of the property’s Winter Wonderland pop-up. Skate with views of the Newport Bridge, Goat Island Lighthouse and Newport Harbor as your backdrop from Nov. 24 through Feb. 26, 2023. Hours are Monday through Friday from 3 to 9 p.m., and weekends and holidays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. There are two-hour skate times and no reservations will be taken; walk-in only. Cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and younger, $8 for military and seniors. Skate rentals are $12 and skate aid rentals are $15. Visit www.newportharborisland.com/experiences.
• The Boss Ice Arena, 1 Keaney Road on the University of Rhode Island campus, offer public skating on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m., and on weekends from 1 to 2:50 p.m. Cost is $7 for the general public, $3 for URI students, faculty and staff, with valid ID. Skate rentals are $5. Frequent skater passes are available – purchase a pass for five skates and your sixth is free. The rink also offers open figure skating and public hockey times.
Rock ‘N’ Skate is held at Boss Arena on select Friday ad Saturday nights, with music, special lighting and a later skate time. For full schedules and details, visit www.bossicearena.com.
• Cranston Veterans Memorial Ice Rink, 900 Phenix Ave., offers public skating for $10 per person with $5 skate rentals. Seniors skate for $5. Skating is available on both weekdays and weekends with a varying schedule that can be found at www.cvmrink.com/public, along with learn-to-skate information. Rock ‘N’ Skate is also offered on some Friday nights at 8:10 p.m.
