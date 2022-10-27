PROVIDENCE – Susan Soares remembers being in the lobby of the Rhode Island Convention Center the moment the doors opened for the inaugural two-day R.I. Comic Con on the morning of Nov. 3, 2012.
Fans of all ages and genres of pop culture enthusiastically passed through the turnstiles, and it seemed like the droves never ended that day. Or the following year, when the numbers sharply rose, or in 2014, when they escalated to the point where fire marshals temporarily shut down the Convention Center on the event’s opening day due to over-capacity.
Since then, the event, which is put together by the New England-based Altered Reality Entertainment, not only expanded into the now-called Amica Mutual Pavilion, but also changed its format to a three-day convention that starts on Friday at 3 p.m. and continues well into Sunday.
And while 15,000 fans attended that very first show, nearly 90,000 were in attendance for last year’s convention, which is now the largest pop culture event in New England and celebrating its 10th anniversary next week.
“It is an amazing feeling to see streams of people flow through the doors of an event you have spent the last several months planning,” said Soares, who is Altered Reality Entertainment’s press relations manager. “That makes for a very proud memory.”
The popular entertainment and comic book convention will invade the Amica Mutual Pavilion and Rhode Island Convention Center next Friday, Nov. 4, from 3 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Soares reported that this year’s anniversary event “is all about the guests, and we have over 130 celebrities, our biggest list we’ve ever had,” she said. “We also have the largest number of cast reunions that we’ve ever had.”
Fans of the “Cobra Kai” series that just aired its fifth season on Netflix will be thrilled to know that William Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence, is coming back to Providence, and he will be joined by the other main character in the series, Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso).
Joining them will be Elisabeth Shue, who played Ali Mills in the first “Karate Kid” film and “Cobra Kai’s” third season, and Paul Walter Hauser, who plays one of the “Cobra Kai” students, Stingray.
“Walking Dead” fans will also be in for a treat, as nine actors will take part in the convention, including Seth Gilliam (Gabriel Stokes), Michael Rooker (Merle Dixon), Chad Coleman (Tyreese Williams), and Nadia Hilker (Magna). The “Supernatural” TV series will also be well represented by eight actors and Mark Sheppard (Crowley) headlining that group.
• Adding more firepower to the guest list are Alicia Silverstone, Jason Lee, Danny Trejo, Rachael Leigh Cook, and John Cleese, as well as Jamie Farr and Loretta Swit from the classic TV show “MASH” and over a dozen professional wrestlers. There will also be popular social media guests and cosplayers on hand.
Of course, most fans will be decked out in their favorite costumes all weekend long, and everyone will also be able to peruse the large gallery of artists and creators, purchase today’s hottest comic books and memorabilia (and even a cool tattoo from the Ink Fusion Tattoo Empire and nearly a dozen artists), and participate in Sunday afternoon’s cosplay contest for all ages.
Speaking of the cosplay contest, expect some fierce competition again this year. Contestants are judged on their workmanship, appearance, originality, and stage presence, and there are three adult divisions (novice, intermediate, and master) and three age divisions for children (ages 0-4, 5-9, and 10-12). Signups will open Saturday morning and continue until Sunday at noon.
To help celebrate R.I. Comic Con’s 10th anniversary, there will also be an after-party inside the Omni Hotel’s Narragansett Ballroom that Saturday from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $20.
Visit www.ricomiccon.com for more information about the event, the after-party, and the convention’s schedule, as well as to purchase admission tickets and photo opportunities and autographs with the celebrity guests. Admission tickets can also be purchased at the Amica Mutual Pavilion’s box office.
Altered Reality Entertainment also announced last Thursday that it will host its first anime-focused event, Rhode Island Anime Con, at the Convention Center on July 29-30, 2023. Tickets and vendor registration is currently open at www.rianimecon.com.
