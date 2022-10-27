PROVIDENCE – Susan Soares remembers being in the lobby of the Rhode Island Convention Center the moment the doors opened for the inaugural two-day R.I. Comic Con on the morning of Nov. 3, 2012.

Fans of all ages and genres of pop culture enthusiastically passed through the turnstiles, and it seemed like the droves never ended that day. Or the following year, when the numbers sharply rose, or in 2014, when they escalated to the point where fire marshals temporarily shut down the Convention Center on the event’s opening day due to over-capacity.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.