The Rhode Island Beekeepers Association is once again offering in-person Beginner Beekeeping Courses. The five-week course will begin in late January.
The course will cover everything the beginning beekeeper needs to know, and a variety of beekeeping equipment will be displayed and demonstrated. Subjects will include: getting started, the honeybee life cycle, choosing an apiary site, buying bees and equipment, assembly of the hive, installing package bees, catching swarms, nectar sources, bee diseases and pests, hive inspections, and wintering.
To enroll, choose from one of four options (each course offers the same training):
• Option 1: Friday mornings, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., at Rhode Island College with instructor Betty Mencucci: Jan. 27, Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 (March 3 snow date)
• Option 2: Saturday mornings, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., at Rhode Island College with instructor Betty Mencucci: Jan. 28, Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25 (March 4 snow date)
• Option 3: Thursday evenings, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at the University of Rhode Island with instructor Stephen Burke: Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, March 2 (March 9 snow date)
• Option 4: Saturday mornings, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., at the University of Rhode Island with instructor Stephen Burke: Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25, March 4 (March 11 snow date)
The cost for the five-week course is $75 per person. This includes all course materials, a textbook and membership dues in the Rhode Island Beekeepers Association through Dec. 31, 2023. As room space is available, additional family members at the same address may attend and share course materials for $10 each. Organizers reserve the right to limit family members.
Contact Betty Mencucci via bmencucci@verizon.net or 401-568-8449 for more information. Advanced registration is required.
The last day to register is Saturday, Jan. 21. Registrations after this date will be charged a $10 late fee.
To enroll, visit www.ribeekeeper.org and click on the link for: 2023 Bee School Information and Registration.
You may also register by sending a check or money order payable to RIBA and mail to: RI Beekeepers Association, PO Box 61, East Greenwich, RI 02818.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.