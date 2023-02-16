SMITHFIELD – “The health of our bird populations is inextricably linked to our own,” states a first-of-its-kind “State of Our Birds” report released by the Audubon Society of Rhode Island on Jan. 28. Important words, considering the report highlights that more than one-third of all birds found breeding on R.I. Audubon wildlife refuges are experiencing long-term population decline.

The 97-page report, part of the Audubon’s Avian Research Initiative and written and edited by Charles Clarkson, director of avian research for ASRI, goes beyond the sobering statistics and presents a plan of action to slow and hopefully reverse some of these declines.

