SMITHFIELD – “The health of our bird populations is inextricably linked to our own,” states a first-of-its-kind “State of Our Birds” report released by the Audubon Society of Rhode Island on Jan. 28. Important words, considering the report highlights that more than one-third of all birds found breeding on R.I. Audubon wildlife refuges are experiencing long-term population decline.
The 97-page report, part of the Audubon’s Avian Research Initiative and written and edited by Charles Clarkson, director of avian research for ASRI, goes beyond the sobering statistics and presents a plan of action to slow and hopefully reverse some of these declines.
More than 80 volunteers surveyed 14 Rhode Island Audubon refuges between Jan. 1 and Nov. 1 of last year. That information, along with point counts and other breeding bird survey data were combined for analysis.
The results represent more than just numbers and statistics.
“Declining bird populations should really be seen or viewed as harbingers of change in our general habitat,” said Clarkson.
“Birds perform a large number of ecosystem services for us,” he said. From dispersing seeds, to removing pests, pollinating our plants, to the beauty they provide, “all the things they do for humanity” must be considered.
Clarkson pointed out that while the declining numbers will not surprise members of the conservation community, it’s important to note that even species that supposedly do well living alongside humans are also in decline (think blue jays, American robins, song sparrows).
The greatest declines were seen in aerial insectivores, such as barn swallows, bank swallows, and chimney swifts and species associated with early successional and grassland habitats, according to the report. These declines are likely due to habitat loss, decline in insect abundance, and climate change.
In other words, human activity has contributed to the declines. The responsibility also then rests on humans to contribute to the solution.
“There is no silver bullet anymore for conservation,” Clarkson said. There are now so many factors to address that contribute to these declines.
Kim Calcagno, refuge manager of Audubon’s Powder Mill Ledges Refuge in Smithfield, said, “We have been seeing a very sharp decline in almost all terrestrial animal populations over the last 50 years. In birds and pollinators, it is particularly evident. Overall, habitats are losing biodiversity and health. This new research will help drive our policies and practices here at Audubon and will help provide a blueprint for us to educate the public and advise policymakers.”
The report identifies nine “Responsibility Birds,” a term borrowed from Vermont Audubon, species that will receive additional monitoring from Audubon to determine the steps that can be taken to mitigate current population declines and promote local and regional population growth.
The birds were chosen with three criteria in mind:
• Is the species relatively easy to monitor?
• Are there clear, actionable steps that can be taken to promote the species?
• Does the species act as an “umbrella species?” – meaning their conservation would indirectly help conserve other species
The nine Responsibility Birds are: chimney swift, black-and-white warbler, barn swallow, wood thrush, common yellowthroat, scarlet tanager, prairie warbler, red-winged blackbird, and eastern towhee. The report highlights each of the nine with facts about their habitats, rates of decline, and actionable plans to bring about change.
Clarkson said it’s important to start this work now.
“We want common birds to remain common,” he said.
He said that losing birds from the landscape would “absolutely have a measurable and irreversible impact to the world around us.” Not only do they play a huge role in our ecosystems, but they also “fill our world with color and sound.”
Imagine a landscape without birds.
“It’s unthinkable that we could live an existence that’s so drab,” he said.
How can you help?
The Audubon’s Avian Research Initiative needs help to implement its management plan. The goal is “proactive conservation,” with long-term projects going forward. Clarkson said citizen scientists and volunteers are needed, as well as donations. Visit asri.org/AvianResearchInitiative/ to learn more.
The full State of Our Birds report (Breeding and Overwintering), can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2p8n799z, and is part one of two. Part 2 (Migrating) is due out in May.
