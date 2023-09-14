SMITHFIELD – Back for a third time, Revive the Roots’ Rootstock returns this year with more crafts, music, art and agricultural activities for the whole family to enjoy on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Executive Director Hannah Martin said now that the nonprofit owns the Mary Mowry House, the group is ready to celebrate with the community that helped get them to where they are.
Rootstock is RTR’s end-of-the-year festival where they celebrate a year of community programming and volunteerism, growing and harvesting produce, and all the joys the organization shared with the community.
“If you only come one day of the year, this is the day you want to come,” Martin said.
Starting at noon and running until 6 p.m., Martin said music will run throughout the festival with bands starting at 12:30 p.m. The lineup features eight bands from New England, including Big Brute, The Whelks, Sun Urchins, Convinced Friend, Number One Babe, Hopper and Meridian.
“It’s an eclectic range of music, meandering through the realms of rock ‘n’ roll, Americana,’90s grunge, folk, pop, bluegrass, singer-songwriter ballads, and genres yet to be named,” Martin said.
There will be 15 arts and crafts vendors, a Pollinator Safari led by a local entomologist, print a shirt with JAS Design and Screen-Printing, wool felting, and more creative crafts with Cranston’s Artists’ Exchange.
In her words, there will be plenty of things to get your hands messy, if you’d like. “A choose your own adventure,” she said.
“Cheer on and lend a hand as Smithfield’s own young artists live paint a mural, enjoy a tree stump carving demonstration, meet the sheep, chickens, and ducks, and so much more. Come hungry! Snack and fill up on Jamaican patties from JA Patty and farm fresh bites from Providence’s Frog Bell Foods,” Martin said.
Attendees can take a tour of the Mowry House or explore the hiking trails. There will be a tasting of what RTR grew this year, and JA Patty will be selling Jamaican patties and rice bowls – all of which are made from local ingredients.
“There will be delicious apple pies with apples from Greenville. Just a lot of local flavors and artisans,” Martin said.
Revive the Roots continues to work with the community through education and the practice of permaculture and worked in stewardship with the town to restore the historic Mowry Home.
Last year, RTR purchased the Mowry home at 364 Farnum Pike and surrounding five acres through fundraising and loans.
“This year was really focusing on what new programs look like and how we can continue to do what we do a little bigger and a little bit better,” Martin said.
Rootstock is the place to meet new friends, discover new passions, and explore the outdoors and historic homes. Martin said it is a community-focused festival that is family-friendly and easy on the wallet.
Marin thanked the community sponsors who helped with Rootstock, including the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council, Communities for People, Hope’s Harvest, Smithfield Land Trust and Rhode Island Land Trust Council, Groundwork RI, Harvest Cycle, Nuts & Bolts Nursery Cooperative, Smithfield Emergency Management, RI DEM and Queer Hikes.
Tickets are donation-based and can be purchased on Eventbrite (search Rootstock), or at www.revivetheroots.org. RTR festivals often sell out, so Martin suggested purchasing a ticket early and encouraged attendees to come to Rootstock to purchase tickets at the door if none are available online.
“Please still come. It’s about getting the community together. That’s our main goal,” she said.
