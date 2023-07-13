Joy on wheels. You’ll see it circling the rink at the Providence Roller Disco each week, or just about any place where roller-skaters gather. You’ll know it when you see it – a blissful look on the faces of seasoned skaters, jam skaters, and beginners alike – something Lincoln resident and local skater Connie Stowers describes as “euphoric.”
“You wish that everybody could feel the joy that a roller-skater feels going around the rink,” Stowers said.
Some would say that roller-skating has been having its moment, a revival of sorts. But for many, skating never left.
The COVID lockdowns of 2020 and social media skating accounts garnering mass views saw many people grabbing a pair of roller skates and heading out for some solo activity. Oumi Janta, a German-Senegalese jam skater and influencer, has amassed more than 800K Instagram followers, a testament to the attention the sport has been receiving.
While this attention may have brought skating to front of mind, giving it a trendier feel, many in the local community and beyond have been doing it their whole lives, never putting their skates back on the shelf. There’s plenty of history behind roller-skating – Black culture contributing to the history of skating, rinks coming and going, different styles evolving, from jam skating to freestyle, roller derby and beyond.
Locals in the skating community were eager to share with The Breeze the passion they have for being on eight wheels.
For Maureen Eckert, of North Providence, roller-skating has been a lifelong art, something she began shortly after starting ice-skating at age 5. She calls roller-skating “the people’s skate,” and said, “bringing unlikely people together is a magical aspect of skating.”
“I love to dance and move, but of all the forms of movement, this one has always made sense to me,” she said.
Now 57, Eckert is a philosophy professor at UMass Dartmouth by day, and roller-skater by night. Skating has been present for her in every stage of her life. During the rollerblading craze in the ‘90s, she skated professionally for Chelsea Piers in New York City on inline skates, worked as a master trainer for Reebok, and skated professionally with the NYC Skate Crew.
Then she went back to traditional roller skates. She studied with Bill Butler, internationally known as the founding father of jam technique. According to a 2020 New York Times article, Butler was known by many nicknames, including “Brother Bounce; Mr. Charisma; and, variously, the King, the Grandfather and the Godfather of Roller Disco.”
Eckert was also part of the Central Park Dance Skaters Association from its beginning. The well known skate circle has been happening continuously since the 1970s.
Eckert worked on Butler’s performance team, doing shows all over the country. “It’s how I met my husband,” she said. Her husband, Ungie Golden, still skates as a stunt skater.
Eckert said she loves the self-expression of roller-skating. “It’s a sport that gets flavored in so many ways,” she said. “I’m a rhythm skater – a sort of just technical, foot work, spins, effortless groove is sort of the pinnacle of that style,” she said.
Out at local rinks, Eckert can be found sharing her technical skills with other skaters. She said during COVID many people were rediscovering their skates alone in their homes, but that’s “very different than being taught or shown with a seasoned teacher.”
Eckert also highlights the importance of roller-skating’s roots. “The history of skating is now sort of more present to people than it was years ago,” she said. “I got to skate in New York with some of the great Black skaters. Bill Butler is part of that history.”
“There is such a different consciousness and respect for what’s called ‘the style’ which is Black skating,” she said.
For Eckert, skating is something that can bring people together. “You have a common interest that overrides differences,” she said. “It doesn’t erase differences, it highlights,” in a good way. “It’s a protective and sacred space wherever skating is happening.”
Connie Stowers, a Realtor from Lincoln, said she discovered skating in April 2022 at a difficult time in her life.
“I turned 35 as I was filing for divorce and figuring out life as a co-parent with a 1-year-old. This was NOT the plan. I found myself consuming a lot of alcohol to try and cope with what was happening, and with that came depression, anxiety and an unhealthy lifestyle filled with unhealthy coping mechanisms,” she said. “On March 6 of 2022, I took my last sip of alcohol and the next day decided that I had to make some serious changes in my life to be the kind of mother my daughter could look up to. I was creeping close to 300 pounds on the scale, anxiety-ridden and lost.”
“When I stopped drinking, I needed something to fill my time, and I desperately wanted that feeling for myself; freedom,” Stowers said.
What she found was roller-skating. She said she cried tears of joy after her first session. “I had found the same joy that I had as a child when I played.”
“Fast forward 15 months and I am a completely different person than the woman who walked into that rink in April 2022,” Stowers said. “I am transformed physically, emotionally and spiritually.”
Stowers is one of the founding members of The North East Skate Crew, a Facebook community currently at about 350 members. “I have built an online community that have followed my story from the beginning and found a sense of self that I don’t think would have been possible without eight wheels,” she said.
Another perk of the skating world? The fashion. Stowers said skating gives people the opportunity to be free in more than just physical ways. “I never thought I was fashionable,” she said, “roller-skating has brought that out for me.”
For those just starting out, Stowers said, “learn to fall correctly,” and “wear your gear and have no fear.” She said the skate community is a welcoming one, and other skaters will be ready to share their love of skating with newbies.
Ashley Wells of Pawtucket, a restaurant server and personal trainer, said she skated a bit as a child, but began seriously learning in September 2022.
“I bought my first pair of skates and it was on! At this time, I only knew how to skate forward and that was about it, so there were many basic skills to learn,” she said.
She said her experience in the local skating community has been wonderful and credits the New England Skate Crew with helping her get to know other skaters and nearby rinks.
Wells said she is also interested in the history of skating. “I’ve learned that different regions skate differently based on what their circumstances were at the time. I would love to travel and learn more about that as well,” she said.
The president of Providence Roller Derby, Oxford Comma, or Ox, of Providence, said they also noticed an uptick in interest in skating with the pandemic, along with the fact that it’s a fun solo activity.
Ox credits watching the movie “Whip It” with sparking their interest in the sport. “Three years later, the local roller derby league was handing out flyers for tryouts at a Pride parade, and I knew I had to go. I was not good at first, but I had been skating pretty well since I was 8. I had been able to backwards skate for years already.”
“I specifically love the way that doing stops in quad skates feels,” they said. “The screeching noise that the wheels make is something that brings me pure joy.”
One rink name that came up from Wells, Eckert and Stowers multiple times is Chez Vous in Dorchester, Mass., a rink that was founded in 1933. Wells said she skated there as a child, and skates there often now.
“The locals at Chez Vous have also become like family,” she said. “I owe a lot of credit to them as well, someone will see you working on a move at the rink and offer tips. I have learned so much from them, including how to skate backwards.” She added, “The vibe there is like no other.”
From a rink owner’s perspective, Derick Foster-Toney, who co-owns Chez Vous with his siblings Edward Toney and Diamond Foster-Toney, said that while lockdowns brought interest to rinks, they didn’t necessarily bring longevity. He said it still remains difficult to compete with other forms of entertainment. “The commercial push of skating also doesn’t financially benefit local rinks either,” he said.
Foster-Toney, who has been skating since the age of 1, also runs Boston Swerve, “a movement that builds community in Boston but also extends to other areas in New England.” Swerve has had a partnership with The Providence Rink for the past three years.
“The culture in roller-skating is diverse with many styles and music,” Foster-Toney said. “We in Boston have a fast-paced style with influence of other techniques. My hope is that our culture is appreciated in its true form and not seen as a fad or pastime.”
The members of the North East Skate Crew make the rounds to support many local rinks: the Providence Rink for its outdoor Roller Disco Nights and Swerve Saturdays; United Skates of America in East Providence; Roller World in Saugus, Mass.; Chez Vous in Dorchester, Mass.; Roller Kingdom in Tyngsborough, Mass.; Forrest’s in Taunton, Mass.; Roller Magic in Waterbury, Conn.; and beyond.
If you’re interested in your own journey on eight wheels, visit North East Skate Crew on Facebook.
To see some of the local skaters in action, on Instagram find Eckert at @maureenaeckert, find Wells at @ashh_onskates, and find Stowers at @Con_skates_the_world.
