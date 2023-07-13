Joy on wheels. You’ll see it circling the rink at the Providence Roller Disco each week, or just about any place where roller-skaters gather. You’ll know it when you see it – a blissful look on the faces of seasoned skaters, jam skaters, and beginners alike – something Lincoln resident and local skater Connie Stowers describes as “euphoric.”

“You wish that everybody could feel the joy that a roller-skater feels going around the rink,” Stowers said.

Maureen Eckert
Maureen Eckert is a philosophy professor by day and roller-skater by night. She’s skated her entire life, both professionally and for “pure personal expression.”
Connie Stowers
Connie Stowers
Ashley Wells

Ashley Wells
Providence Roller Disco
The Providence Roller Disco happens every Thursday and Friday, from June 1 through Oct. 27, at the Providence Rink. Swerve Saturdays take place at the rink on select Saturdays, June through October.

