Depending what day of the week it is, one might find Mori Granot-Sanchez teaching salsa at the Lusitana Club in Cumberland, or teaching salsa at Central Falls High School or Brown University, or maybe even teaching salsa at Bradley Hospital. But trust that wherever you find her, there’s a good chance you’ll find her dancing.
It’s said that certain people just “light up a room.” Often dressed in bright, vibrant colors, a huge smile, and an inclusive attitude, Granot-Sanchez seems to embody that phrase.
The Latin dance instructor has traveled the world, has seen her home country of Israel at war, has a family history embedded in the Holocaust, has served in the military in Israel, has worked to help at-risk youth, and she said she’s discovered along the way that trusting in the universe and staying grounded in her dance practice will always bring good things.
Granot-Sanchez was born and raised in Haifa, Israel. A series of serendipitous events has led her to her current home in Cranston, and has made her a well-known face in the Latin dance scene in Rhode Island and beyond.
She came to the U.S. alone in 2006. She said the stress of the Second Lebanon War was taking a toll on her, more than she even realized at the time.
“After that I just needed to take a breather. So I booked a flight, and packed my stuff,” she said.
“Alright, I’ll be back in three months,” she said she thought at the time. “And, what is it, 15 years later? I’m still here,” she laughed.
Asked what made her stay, she doesn’t miss a beat: “Dancing … and specifically, salsa.”
Though she didn’t grow up with salsa, Granot-Sanchez said that music, rhythm and dance has always been a part of her life. One of her grandfathers was a singer at weddings, her other grandfather loved Frank Sinatra.
“He would put the record on, grab my grandma, and just start waltzing around the house,” she said. “Witnessing this as a kid, I didn’t even realize it’s stuff that would be ingrained in me.”
Granot-Sanchez said while attending boarding school for high school, she focused most of her attention on sports, and specifically dance. Her school had a dance program that she took full advantage of, but there wasn’t much demand for it and the program was shut down. Without dance, she said her grades began to decline.
After the program ended, she was called in to see the principal and the social worker at the school. She said they acknowledged how much she loved dance and they wanted her to be able to continue, even though the school no longer offered a program. They told her that she needed to work on her grades, and that they were going to find a way for her to continue her dance studies. The principal ended up paying out-of-pocket for two years of her dance training outside of school, she said.
“They saw it in me. They saw that this is what I needed, and they nurtured that. And it’s not even something I asked for,” she said.
Her grades improved, and it was a lesson that never left her.
“For me, I always feel like I want to pay it forward all the time,” she said. “I want to give opportunities to kids, and to people just in general.”
She currently works at Bradley Hospital in its Healing Arts Program, teaching dance to children – giving others the gift that she was given.
Before discovering salsa, Granot-Sanchez had previously done Israeli folkoric dance, but she vividly remembers the moment she discovered Latin dance. She said as a teen in Israel she was walking with friends outside of a mall and noticed a large event (she now knows it was a salsa social, but had never seen anything like it at the time).
“I was just hearing the beats from afar and I was like ‘oooh what is this?’” she said.
She stopped to watch, her friends moved on, and she stayed, mesmerized.
“I said, ‘I don’t know what that is … but that’s what I want to do.’ I just had a whole spark,” she said. From that point on, she was hooked.
Her road to dancing salsa in Rhode Island included a few twists and turns. She initially came to the U.S. as a last-minute chaperone for Jewish students on a two-week summer camp program, during the Lebanon War happening in Israel in 2006. The program aimed to take young people away from the stress of having to go into bomb shelters multiple times per day, she said. The war ended while they were on the trip, but upon returning to Israel, she said she realized quickly that she wanted to leave again.
“After a month of being in a war, then going with the kids, then coming back,” she said she realized, “I need to get out.”
At the time she had a successful career as a massage therapist, but felt ready to leave everything behind.
“If I built it once, I can build it again. It’s going to be fine,” she said. “Everybody was shocked.”
She said people couldn’t understand how she could walk away with her business booming.
“I needed a break,” she said.
As she was packing up her apartment, she came a across a drawer full of papers and receipts. She said she grabbed everything and threw it all away without looking. The only thing that fell out of the pile was the business card of a client who was a doctor in L.A., who had told her if she ever came to the U.S. he could help her find work. She said it seemed like a sign. Granot-Sanchez ended up contacting him and he helped her with her move to Los Angeles.
She made the brave move without knowing anyone in the city.
“I barely knew English,” she said. “Someone, something was definitely watching over me.”
She said she forced herself to learn the language out of necessity, learning to read and write through “Blackberry texting.”
After three weeks in L.A., she said it became quickly apparent that it wasn’t the place where she wanted to settle. She had a client in Israel who knew a friend with a business in Providence, making the connection that would ultimately put her on the course to her new home. She said she flew to Rhode Island on her birthday, Nov. 6, in 2006.
A series of more chance encounters paved the way to Granot-Sanchez getting involved in the local dance scene that she would come to love. When she first arrived, she once asked a stranger in Providence Place Mall to teach her some dance moves in the middle of the crowded mall when he revealed he knew salsa. She said her love of salsa was sparked again and it took off from there. She soaked up as much as she could, dancing in various salsa groups over the years.
A salsa trip to Cuba in 2012 “absolutely changed my life,” she said. “Opened my eyes to everything.”
She said another pivotal part of her dancing was attending the Masacote salsa retreat in Maine, first as a massage therapist on staff, and eventually as a coach in later years. Ana Masacote, a familiar name in the salsa dance world, would go on to become an important mentor for Granot-Sanchez.
She said it was “One of those things that just changed my life forever. It just opened my eyes. Like if my whole life, and dance life, I was walking in a path with my eyes covered, and all they did is just take the cover off, and made me realize what’s in front of me.”
Through all of her years of training, she was slowly developing her own style, “teaching, developing, creating,” ready to do more on her own. From there, Rhode Island Latin Dance was born.
She said it was important to her that it would be inclusive.
“There is room for everybody everywhere. This is just how I feel about everything,” she said.
“I met so many incredible people along the way through salsa. I feel like salsa is just a way … my method to connect to people and to teach,” she said.
Along the way, dance has also brought her some of the most important people in her life.
Dance led her to meet her husband, Angel Sanchez, whose path she crossed when he was taking salsa classes. “Dance brought us together, and kept us together,” she said.
She said building connections with Angel’s two children has also meant the world to her, having left her family back in Israel.
While teaching dance in an after-school program, Granot-Sanchez also found herself becoming a mentor for some of the students, even a mother-figure for one particular student, which led to an official adoption.
“I think dance is just a tool to be able to learn so much about yourself, about connecting with other people, without necessarily needing words, or knowing the language,” she said. “You know you can go to any country and be able to connect with a community immediately, just because you know some steps.”
“It exposed me to cultures, to amazing humans, people that affected my life tremendously ‘til this day,” she said.
Granot-Sanchez seems to bring that fearless attitude to most areas of her life. She said over time she began to realize, “I need to trust myself. When something feels right, just go with it, no matter what it is.”
She is proud of her Jewish heritage, and also uses her voice to bring attention to anti-Semitism and other issues. She tells of her grandfather, who survived the Holocaust and was on Oskar Schindler’s list. She said he would later go on to be part of a group that helped Schindler escape from capture.
When asked if her resilience comes from all that she and her family have seen through the years, she says that is part of it, but part of it is just naturally her personality.
“I think I’m just daring. If I want something, I’ll make it happen,” she said.
She said she’s a big believer in manifesting, and thinks it’s something she’s done throughout her whole life without realizing she was doing it.
At first she didn’t realize that dance could be a career for her, with many in her life telling her it could only be a hobby.
“Arts should be respected, and artists should be respected. The world needs us,” she said. “If it’s something you love, go for it. You never know how far you can go with it. I didn’t know, and now I’m here because of it.”
Her advice for someone thinking about trying a dance class for the first time?
“You should absolutely do that, because it will give you so much more than just dance,” she said. “People come to learn some steps, but they stay because of community, because of people, because it makes them feel good.”
