When Luke Skywalker himself (aka Mark Hamill) shares your work on Twitter, it’s safe to say you might have a good thing going.
For Jason Major, Johnston native and current Warwick resident, that tweet is one of the byproducts from years of following his passion for space image processing – in other words, taking image data derived from spacecraft and exploration vehicles and using his artistic background and graphic design skills to enhance that into new images.
It’s something that has opened doors into the scientific community for Major, and has taken him from attending launches at Kennedy Space Center, to TV stints with the Discovery Network, NASA giving him the moniker of “Citizen Scientist,” and a growing Twitter following at almost 59,000 strong.
Major, a freelance graphic designer by trade, has an Earthly day job with Inkwell Communications based in Providence, and a side interest that allows him to deal in other-wordly endeavors.
He explains the process: “The image data comes in from spacecraft and exploration vehicles that are out in the solar system and they send their image packets back. NASA puts that all online. And it’s accessible, but a lot of it hasn’t been processed. Some of it has, but a lot of it hasn’t.”
Image data may be black and white, or color with some of the newer missions, in specific wavelengths.
“Sometimes they want wavelengths of light that are outside of our vision for their science,” Major said. “But then a lot of times they take images that come in that are filtered in red, green, and blue, or something that’s similar, and I can take those images, I can merge them together, I can make color data, and then I can use my graphic design skills and my artistic background to then take that and make something that’s beautiful.”
Major uses a combination of Photoshop and various other software for his work, and said it’s not just new images that he works with. He particularly enjoys going back into archival data and redoing versions that may have been processed when they originally came out. For example the Voyager mission from the late ’70s, or Galileo, which went to Jupiter in the ’90s.
Is the color in his images accurate?
“A lot of people ask that,” Major said. “They want to know, ‘Is this what it would look like to me if I was right where that spacecraft happened to be, you know, a million miles away from Saturn?’ And I really do try to get to that point where it’s how your camera, how your phone camera, might take that picture.”
Major obtains all of his starting images from the public domain. He said much of the data has been well archived by NASA, or even SETI (best known for searching for extraterrestrial intelligence), which has a server that has catalogued NASA images from various missions. He said he always credits the work back to where it originally came from, only adding his name to the credit stack at the end.
Inspiration
The push for Major to start this type of work came from a man named Bill Dunford around 2008 or 2009. Dunford had written his own computer widget that shared a picture each day from NASA missions, focusing mainly on Cassini, which was orbiting Saturn.
“It was an image a day. I loved that,” Major said. “I’d go into work, I had a day of work ahead of me. … But I’d look at that every morning, and it was kind of neat. You know, here I’m going to work on something – but first, let me take a look at a picture from Saturn, you know, a billion miles away. And so I got a real kick out of that.”
When Dunford had to stop his daily postings for personal reasons, Major asked if he’d mind if he did something similar. He said Dunford gave his blessing and so he embarked on his new endeavor.
“I started up a blog called ‘Lights in the Dark.’ Initially it was just the same idea. A picture a day, kind of with maybe like a little pun-type title and a quick explanation of what you’re looking at, a credit line and that’s it.”
As he continued to get more in depth, he said he began doing more write-ups on NASA stories, got into Twitter, and started to get more involved in the space community. He’s been to seven launches at Kennedy Space Center through NASA’s “Tweetups,” now called NASA Socials.
“The outreach for astronomy today is amazing,” Major said. “I never could have imagined it, you know, back in the ’80s and ’90s, back in Johnston.”
And it was back in Johnston that the idea that science and art could be merged first started to form for Major. While he wasn’t specifically focused on space as a child, he always had an interest in science. “I’ve always been a big nerd about science,” he said.
He said he wanted to be an oceanographer as a child, and loved nature. Even though there were NASA missions going on when he was growing up, the technical side seemed daunting, and there weren’t many visual representations of the missions floating around.
“The only way to get a hold of NASA images at that point in time, was wait for them to be printed somewhere,” he said. “Now you can go online and you can see a picture from the surface of Mars that was taken this morning. That’s wild.”
Major credits a book he found in the Johnston High School library with opening his eyes to the artistic possibilities of getting involved with astronomy. The book by William Hartmann and Ron Miller tackled the subject of the solar system and included striking artwork.
“What’s cool about this is they talked about all of these places in the solar system, the planets, asteroids, moons, right out to past Pluto, and then they had illustrations, paintings – and some of them are beautiful paintings – done by either one of them, showing what it would look like if you were standing there,” he said.
“That blew my mind. I was immediately enthralled,” he said. “And to me, to see that crossover was really, really influential. I had an artistic ability. I loved to draw comics, in fact I drew them during class to the dismay of several of my teachers, and to the delight of a few others”
Major checked the book out of the library over and over. “Now I have a signed copy of it, in my own personal library, from Ron Miller. I had bought a copy of it and I sent it to him because I’m friends with him on Facebook.”
He attended Rhode Island College where his major was painting and printmaking.
“I was trying to do what Ron Miller did in that book so badly. I was making these spacescapes,” Major said. “I didn’t know the science, I wasn’t a very good landscape painter, but I was mimicking what I really liked. And my professors had no interest in it.”
After college, he began learning graphic design, and went on to make a career out of it. The first job he had in the design field was doing graphic design for The Observer.
Building a following
As Major became more involved with processing and sharing images, more of the scientific community was taking notice. Being one of the first to share some of the images coming in from the Juno mission to Jupiter led to NASA pushing out some of his images.
“They’re more than happy to have what they call citizen scientists working on their stuff,” he said. “Especially with that mission, because the Juno mission didn’t have a dedicated camera that was specifically for pretty pictures.”
The knowledge he’s obtained along the way has also led to various TV appearances on the Discovery Network, “NASA’s Unexplained Files,” and “What on Earth.”
Major says much of the growth of his Twitter following has been organic, but spikes sometimes happen if NASA shares one of his images, or if someone famous shares one of his pieces. He said Professor Brian Cox, who has done several astronomy shows for the BBC and on TV has shared several of his pictures.
“One time I got a share from Mark Hamill, which was super cool,” he said. “It was a picture of one of Saturn’s moons that happens to look like the Death Star, and he must have seen it and got a kick out of it, and he shared it out, so then I got a little boost on that.”
Hamill shared Major’s original post with the famous “Star Wars” quote: “That’s no moon … it’s a space station,” adding #IHaveAVeryBadFeelingAboutThis.
“But it’s been a lot of organic growth in the meantime,” he said. “If you do something long enough, and you just keep at it, it’ll happen.”
Maybe just as important as his technique is the way he delivers his images to the public. Major shares his images in a way that resonates not only with the scientific community, but the average citizen, often using puns or witty remarks.
“I’m a bit of a self-professed king of dad jokes. I’m not a dad, but I know the jokes,” he said. “And I’ve always loved punning and wordplay. So I try to bring that into my blogging and my image descriptions. I try to keep it clean, you know, keep it a family show, but every now and then the bombs might drop.”
Presenting the subjects in a relatable way might draw someone in who’s new to astronomy, or make the science community seem a little more accessible.
“I love when someone says to me, ‘I’ve never heard of this before, this is amazing, thank you,’” he said. “I don’t feel fulfilled at the end of the day if I didn’t show something that somebody out there would go ‘hey, this is really cool.’”
Major said he enjoys surprising people, and he doesn’t like describing something as everybody else is describing it.
“So when there’s a big event happening, a lot of times I’ll feel overwhelmed by the mass amount of – everybody’s talking about the same story,” he said.
In those cases he will go in his own direction or maybe focus on an image from the same day, but 10 years ago – something to keep people guessing.
Favorite planet or mission?
He said Saturn and Cassini are his favorite planet and mission.
“Cassini is what drew me in to the whole space imaging, processing … It was one of the missions that had its unedited data accessible to the public first and best online. And plus, Saturn’s beautiful. And quite possibly, that may be the place where if there’s life elsewhere in the solar system besides Earth, that may be where we find it – on one of Saturn’s moons.”
“Of course, I am partial to Earth, because it does have all the breathable air, and drinkable water .. and all my friends are here,” he laughed.
Space as a concept
Some people embrace the idea of space, of a bigger picture out there – where all of our problems seem smaller – as comforting.
“Some people really enjoy that,” Major said. “Some people find it frightening. Some people are really scared of it.”
For those who might feel a bit uneasy about the vastness of space, Major advises “But imagine the view!’”
Perhaps the way he presents his images will make space feel a bit more welcoming. He said he hopes so.
“But I do find it comforting that we are all sharing a ride on this rock called Earth, at this moment in time. … We’re all on this ride together,” he said. “We have to take care of our world, we have to take care of our planet.”
Major’s love of this planet’s nature ties into his other passion – nature photography, and more specifically photographing birds.
“I guess in the big picture, I like finding beauty in small things, or in surprising places, and so, for me, the small things are birds, and the surprising places are other planets,” he said.
Places to stargaze
Major recommends getting out to one of the area observatories on public viewing nights to do some of your own astronomical viewing. Locally, there is Seagrave Memorial Observatory, in Scituate – home to the amateur astronomer group Skyscrapers Inc.
He said Seagrave is a great option, as well as Frosty Drew Observatory in Charlestown and the Ladd Observatory in Providence.
Looking ahead
Major said he processes images mostly for fun, and chooses not to turn it into a monetized job. He sticks mainly to Twitter to share his work (@JPMajor), and also uses Instagram and stores pictures on Flickr. His blog can be found at www.lightsinthedark.com.
He said he looks forward to what’s coming for future space missions, whether it’s the first landing of a spacecraft on one of Saturn’s moons or simply the pictures that will come out next month from a web telescope.
“I love the enthusiasm and the excitement that’s coming from the scientific community and the communicators are sharing it online, and then I get to be part of it,” he said. “I’m welcomed into a community that I always wanted to be a part of. But to start that from scratch now at my age would be a real challenge.”
“Like I said, I wanted to be a scientist when I was a kid, and I never went into science as an occupation or in education, but, now I’m in science.”
He said occasionally he hears from researchers who use his work in their presentations, or recognize his work that they’ve seen online, and that means a lot to him.
“Every now and then I get a surprise like that and it just reminds me that, you know, that stuff that I’m doing matters.”
