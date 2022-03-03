PAWTUCKET – Learning about local history in a traditional lecture setting is perfectly fine. But, would learning about local history while sampling local spirits enhance the experience? Now is your chance to find out.
The Rhode Island Historical Society is continuing its year-long Drink in the History series, part of the group’s Bicentennial Celebrations, at White Dog Distilling in Pawtucket on Thursday, March 10, at 6 p.m.
Each month throughout 2022, RIHS will pair a Rhode Island beverage partner and its drink offerings with a unique history presentation. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be included throughout the series.
At the March 10 event, Alecia Catucci, co-owner and co-founder of White Dog Distilling, will be giving participants a behind-the-scenes tour of the distillery while offering tastings of White Dog spirits.
Catucci said guests will receive a welcome mini-cocktail in the tasting room, sliders provided by Ming’s Sando Bar, and be escorted to the production area and introduced to the distilling process. They’ll also be served tastings of White Dog’s moonshine and rum. The event will be the public’s first look at the distillery’s newly renovated production space.
She described the new space as “900-plus square feet housing our total operations: still, mash tun, fermenters, bottling, future canning. It holds our barrels that age our bourbons and our whiskeys.”
Catucci, who co-owns the business at 560 Mineral Spring Ave. with husband Carlo Catucci and business partners Eric Sylvestre and Vincent Greene, said White Dog is thrilled to be part of the RIHS series.
Catucci said her introduction to distilling began when her husband, Carlo, started trying the process at home, with an alternative fuel permit from the federal government. The pair are self taught – reading, researching and putting in the work to acquire their distilling knowledge, starting out with a 5-gallon pot still. (They’ve since moved up to a 50-gallon still). It wasn’t long before the hobby turned into something more.
“I took him on a date hopping through the breweries in Pawtucket,” she said. “We met Nichole (Pelletier) at Crooked Current.”
Catucci said they chatted, saw what Pelletier was doing in her brewery space, and, “two weeks later we signed the lease in 300 square feet” for their first location.
She said in terms of recipes, Carlo is the head distiller, and everyone is involved in each step of the distilling process.
“He taught us, we all distill, we all mash. I do most of the tasting room cocktail recipes,” she said. “We make everything from scratch. We buy all raw ingredients.”
To pair with the theme of local distilling, researchers Traci Picard and Andrew Polta, members of the Snowtown Research Group, will be giving a presentation during the event on Eliza Granger, a female distiller in Providence’s Snowtown community during the early 19th century.
Polta, an archaeologist with the Public Archaeology Laboratory, said the two will present on the “lost” neighborhood of Snowtown – a mixed-race neighborhood that flourished from around the 1810s to the 1890s, when it was destroyed to make way for the railroad.
Polta said the neighborhood was located along Smith Street and the northern end of Gaspee Street, where the Amtrak station is now located.
“In its early days, which is what we’ll be focusing on, Snowtown was known as a haunt for sailors who wanted to have a good time between voyages, and as a neighborhood where Black Rhode Islanders, many of whom had been freed from slavery in the wake of the Revolution, could find cheap housing to buy or rent,” said Polta.
He said some people may recognize the area because of the Snowtown Riot of 1831, when a white mob attacked and destroyed many buildings there.
“Eliza Granger is a good way to complicate the historical memory of Snowtown,” said Polta. “Granger was a white woman, a widow who got into trouble with the Town Council for selling liquor without a license (specifically: ‘Gin in a less quantity than ten gallons’ and rum ‘in the quantity of one half pint’) and running what the Providence authorities called a ‘disorderly house’ on the south side of Smith Street.”
“However, the records make clear that Granger had personal contacts with Providence authorities and such notables as Nicholas Brown (of Brown and Ives) – Brown personally interceded on her behalf with the Town Council,” said Polta. “We want to show that the divide between the disorderly and respectable parts of Providence was by no means clear cut, and to emphasize that much of the disorder that authorities saw in the neighborhood was merely people like Granger struggling to make a living in ways that were socially or culturally unacceptable to those authorities.”
So far this year, the Drink in the History Series has visited Narragansett Brewery and Dave’s Coffee. Still to come: A Chinese tea ceremony with a history of the tradition in April; a May visit to Rhode Island Spirits Distillery, housed in a former jewelry factory, for a tasting and a talk about the history of the state’s jewelry industry; a visit to Yacht Club Soda and a presentation about a special flavor in June; a July tasting at Sons of Liberty with a history of their namesake’s work in pre-revolutionary Rhode Island; August’s event offers beverages from Little Maven Lemonade with flavors inspired from around the world and an exploration of Rhode Island’s immigrant history; a September visit to Sowams Cider Works for a tasting and an exploration of their historic varietals of apples; October will feature Granny Squibb’s Iced Tea; November’s event will be at Anchor & Hope Winery for a tasting of craft wine and a talk on the RIHS’s historic wine cellar records; and December will feature hot chocolate from Ellie’s and a presentation on the history of chocolate.
Other events to celebrate the RIHS Bicentennial will include four separate 200th Jubilees, a free monthly Inside the Archives series, the 25th season of Concerts Under the Elms and more.
Tickets for the March 10 Drink in the History event at White Dog are $40 for RIHS members and $45 for non-members. To purchase tickets, or to learn more about future events, visit www.rihs.org.
