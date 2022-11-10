SMITHFIELD – While October may get all the fall glory when it comes to color and foliage, November in New England has its own unique appeal not to be missed.
The Audubon Society of Rhode Island is hosting its set of late-fall programs to showcase local November nature and wildlife. Bundle up for an evening searching for owls, take a guided nature walk and learn how wildlife prepares for winter, join a class on bird feeding with the experts, and more.
Here’s a selection of the programs being offered through ASRI. For a full schedule, registration, or more information, visit www.asri.org.
• Wednesday Morning Bird Walks with Audubon: Locations across Rhode Island, Nov. 16 and 30, from 9 to 11 a.m. Audubon offers small-group Wednesday Morning Bird Walks with naturalist Laura Carberry. Each week a new birding destination will be chosen. Advance registration is required. Location will be sent to registered participants in advance. Cost is $5/member, $10/non-member. This program is for ages 14 and older.
• Turkey Tale: Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, Saturday, Nov. 12, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Listen to a turkey story, “Who’s Dancing in My Backyard,” read by author and Audubon naturalist Kim Calcagno, make a turkey craft, and examine the wings and feathers of wild turkeys. Discover how turkeys dance and gobble and spar. Cost is $5/member child; $7/non-member child. This program is for ages 3 and older.
• Birdfeeding 101: Starting a Feeding Station: Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. Discuss types of feeders, seed and feeder placement, as well as some tips and tricks for attracting the critters you want and deterring the ones you don’t. Other factors for attracting birds to your yard such as water and landscape plantings will also be discussed. Cost is $10/member; $14/non-member. This program is for ages 14 and older.
• Owl Prowl: Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, Saturday, Nov. 19, from 7 to 9 p.m. Visit Powder Mill Ledges to search for owls. An Audubon naturalist will call for different species as you walk through the forest. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy walking shoes, and bring a flashlight. Hike will be canceled in the event of inclement weather. Advanced registration is required. Cost is $10/member; $14/non-member. This program is for ages 12 and older.
• Climate Reality Presentation: Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join Audubon naturalist Kim Calcagno for a presentation about the state of climate change and both the troubling and promising trends being seen. As a certified member of Al Gore’s Climate Reality Leadership Corp., Calcagno will take you through the latest data as well as what you can do and what the nations and economies of the world are doing to combat the climate crisis. Free admission but preregistration is required. This program is for adults only.
• Owl Prowl: Audubon Fort Wildlife Refuge, 1443 Providence Pike, North Smithfield, Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 7 to 9 p.m. Visit Fort Refuge to search for owls. An Audubon naturalist will call for different species as you walk through the forest. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy walking shoes, and bring a flashlight. Advanced registration is required. Hike will be canceled in the event of inclement weather or icy trails. Cost is $10/member; $14/non-member. This program is for ages 12 and older.
• Wildlife and Nature Photography Exhibit by Mitchell A. Kaplan: Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope St., through Dec. 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Photographer, artist, author and educator, Mitch Kaplan has lived in Rhode Island his entire life. His images, taken throughout New England, highlight the abundance of nature and wildlife at our doorstep. Free with admission.
• Osprey of Rhode Island: Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, Mass., Sunday, Nov. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. Learn about the osprey as well as Audubon Society of Rhode Island’s long-running program that monitors these raptors. Discover where osprey nests are located, learn about their behaviors, and their history of survival. Meet at the white barn. Cost is $10/member, $12/non-member. This program is for ages 12 and older.
• Nests, Dens and Burrows: Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, Mass., Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon. Take a morning hike through the fields and woods of Caratunk Wildlife Refuge to search for birds, mammals, and insects preparing for the winter months. Look for what they built or left behind. This is a family program for ages 4 and older. Meet at the white barn. Cost is $5/member child; $7/non-member child. This program is for ages 4 and older.
• Explore Prudence Island: Narragansett Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, Prudence Island, Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 9:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Join a day-long adventure on Prudence Island. Take several short walks, look for harbor seals hauled out on the rocks, search for returning sea ducks, and visit many of the reserve’s properties. Cost is $10/member adult, $5/member child; $14/non-member adult, $7/non-member child. This program is for ages 8 and older.
• Muskrat, Otters and Ale: Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, Mass., Sunday, Nov. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. Start the evening with a craft beer as you learn about the muskrat and otter that live at Caratunk. After the brief presentation, head out to Muskrat Pond to observe the wildlife that come out at dusk. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the white barn. Cost is $20/member; $25/non-member. This program is for ages 21 and older.
Register for all programs through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
