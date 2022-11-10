SMITHFIELD – While October may get all the fall glory when it comes to color and foliage, November in New England has its own unique appeal not to be missed.

The Audubon Society of Rhode Island is hosting its set of late-fall programs to showcase local November nature and wildlife. Bundle up for an evening searching for owls, take a guided nature walk and learn how wildlife prepares for winter, join a class on bird feeding with the experts, and more.

