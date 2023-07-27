LINCOLN – Driving past Lincoln’s Butterfly Farm, it’s difficult not to notice the meandering cows and twin silos; however, during the month of August, something else catches the eye: tall, vibrant sunflowers.
The idea to plant sunflowers at Butterfly Farm came from assistant farm manager Nikki Tyler four years ago. Tyler attended the University of New Hampshire, and while there, would often visit local sunflower patches.
She loved the flowers so much, she asked farm owner, Daniel Flynn, if he could plant some at Butterfly Farm.
“When I was approached about it I thought it could be a great summer piece to add to the farm to bring in more events and leisure for the town, but also beauty as you drive by this magical sight once they are all in bloom,” said Flynn.
For the third year in a row, Butterfly Farm is sharing the beauty of the sunflowers with the community by hosting the Sunflower Festival. Families, photographers and Instagram models are invited to walk through the fields, snap pictures, and even take some blooms home with them.
Besides being an opportunistic photo-taking event, Sunflower Festival also gives visitors a chance to buy various goods from local vendors. Each weekend, around 12 vendors will be at the festival selling things like homemade jewelry, candles and even custom clothing.
Based on the Sunflower Festival Facebook event page alone, more than 400 people are planning on attending the event. The sunflower fields, located at 679 Great Road in Lincoln, will be open every day from Aug. 5 to Aug. 20. Vendors will only be present on weekends. Weekend hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Weekday hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Admission to the Sunflower Festival is $5 cash, and all proceeds go toward maintaining the sunflowers and Butterfly Farm.
The first Sunflower Festival took place in 2019. Flynn described the event as “a huge success” and said that Butterfly Farm was “overwhelmed by the turnout.”
Although the actual Sunflower Festival did not take place in 2020, Flynn told The Breeze that “in the year of 2020 when dealing with COVID protocols, the sunflower field really turned out to be a favorite spot in town as it allowed for locals to get out of their homes and lockdown into a safe space.”
Since then, Butterfly Farm has been committed to growing and expanding the Sunflower Festival every year by continuously adding more vendors and flowers.
Something that sets this year apart from others is a Blooms and Brews event. During Blooms and Brews, Flynn said people can enjoy access to the sunflower field, live music and beverages at the farm.
At the time of publication, there is no set date for this event, however it will be a pre-ticketed 21-plus occasion. Flynn said anyone who is interested in Blooms and Brews should follow their Facebook page, “Butterfly Farm, Lincoln” for an announcement on when tickets will be for sale, as he expects this event to sell out fast.
In anticipation of the Sunflower Festival and Blooms and Brews, Butterfly Farm has planted more sunflowers than ever before.
Thanks to the abundance of rain and humidity, the farmers expect this year’s sunflowers to be big, strong and radiant. “We can’t wait to see the results,” said Flynn.
Despite popular belief, Flynn said too much sun can be a threat to the flowers’ growth, something he learned last year.
“2022 turned out to be challenging due to the severe drought we were facing. The sunflowers struggled to grow with little rain and their bloom time was shortened,” he said.
The sunflowers have more benefits than just aesthetics, said Flynn. The sunflower leaves and stalks also act as a tasty snack for horses and cows at the end of the season, and the farm is able to save the seeds to plant year after year.
Flynn also assured readers that none of the yellow and brown flowers go to waste; Butterfly Farm sells the flowers at their farm stand and Sunflower Fest attendees can buy a bouquet.
While Butterfly Farm has always been well-known, Flynn credits the Sunflower Festival with drawing even more people to the location and providing the public with a new way to experience the farm.
Flynn said families and children are welcome, as are well-behaved, leashed dogs.
Photographers who want to schedule photoshoots can email Flynn at ButterflyfarmRI@gmail.com for more information.
Outside of the Sunflower Fest, the Butterfly Farm farm stand is open daily and stocked with farm-fresh veggies and eggs. People can also order meat from the farm online.
On Saturday, Aug. 5, the town of Lincoln will be hosting one of their farmers markets at Chase Farm, next to Butterfly Farm. Flynn said the gate between the two properties will be open to allow people to walk between the two events.
For more information and happenings at Butterfly Farm, visit the website www.butterflyfarmri.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.