Here are our latest audio book reviews for your summertime pleasure:
“Pineapple Street”
By Jenny Jackson, read by Marin Ireland. Penguin Audio, 8½ hours, $22.50.
Can a middle-class Rhode Island woman find happiness with the son of a super-rich New York banking family?
That’s the question posed by this debut novel by Jackson, executive editor at the Alfred A. Knopf publishing house. It’s the story of Sasha, an artist from somewhere in Little Rhody (it’s somewhere near a river where you can keep a boat, but the city or town is never specified). She’s married to Cord Stockton, who lives, as do his parents and two sisters, in the few blocks around the “fruit streets” in Brooklyn Heights – Orange, Cranberry and Pineapple.
It’s also the story of Cord’s sisters, Georgiana and Darley, who view Sasha as a golddigger. She married up; her family is loud and boisterous. And she went to Cooper Union rather than an Ivy League college, because, she says, it was free as well as being the best art school in the country.
(This is one of the few off notes regarding Rhode Island in the book. What high school artist here thinks of Cooper Union, rather than RISD, as the nation’s best?)
But there’s more to the sisters than their animosity toward Sasha. Each is facing her own existential crisis, and keeping it secret from her family. They end up confiding in Sasha – which both brings them closer to her, and threatens to cause even bigger rifts in the family.
Jackson, raised in Ispwich, Mass., and now a Brooklynite herself, is an insightful writer with an occasionally wicked wit. When Georgiana impulsively decides to give away all of her millions, her father complains that she’s “like some kind of millennial Communist saint. This is why I didn’t want to send her to Brown.”
Jackson paints characters capable of both selfishness and self-reflection, crankiness and change. It’s altogether a cut above the usual run of romantic-flavored novels, aided by a smooth reading from the Tony-nominated Ireland.
“Locust Lane”
By Stephen Amidon, read by Cassandra Campbell. Macmillan Audio, 11½ hours, $26.99.
In the fictional Boston suburb of Emerson, a young woman is killed in the house where she’s staying with family friends. The suspect: the teenaged son of a successful Emerson restaurateur, an immigrant from Lebanon.
But did Christopher really kill Eden Perry? There were two other teens present that night, too: Jack, the old-money son of a lawyer, and Hannah, Jack’s go-along girlfriend.
As their parents and the police buzz around, with plenty of suburban interpersonal drama, the story darkens, and heads somewhere you probably won’t see coming. The ending isn’t tidy. But then again, neither is life, even in upper-crust suburbs.
Campbell, one of the best audiobook narrators, scores again with carefully conceived voices — male and female, old and young — that let you know immediately who’s talking.
“I Have Some Questions For You”
By Rebecca Makkai, read by Julia Whelan with JD Jackson. Penguin Audio, 14 hours, $22.50.
This unusual whodunnit is told through the eyes of Bodie Kane, a forty-something graduate of a New Hampshire prep school who has returned to teach a two-week class in podcasting.
One of the topics her students take up is the murder, over 20 years earlier, of one of Bodie’s classmates. Thalia Keith was found drowned in the school swimming pool; Omar Evans, the school’s athletic trainer, was convicted of killing her and has been serving time ever since.
But what if Omar didn’t do it? That’s the students’ perspective, and the tantalizing prospect becomes ever more likely as, with her help, they slowly unravel the case and the possible suspects — teachers of the time, other students, even a mysterious man rumored to live in the woods around the school.
Still, there’s more than one red herring, and a lot of self-doubt and angst for Bodie, before the story comes to its deliberately ambiguous conclusion. It’s all worth a listen, especially as narrated by the always-excellent Whelan, whose warm tones invest Bodie with an extra layer of realism.
Jackson reads Omar with a weariness befitting a man stuck behind bars falsely for decades.
Alan Rosenberg is a retired executive editor of The Providence Journal, where he reviewed audiobooks for more than two decades. Reach him at AlanRosenbergRI@gmail.com.
