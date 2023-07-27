Rob DaRosa shows off one of their newest concoctions, Pawtucket Runs on Dunkel, a Munich dunkel lager, 5.5 percent ABV, and a play on Dunkin’ Donuts as well as the former Pawtucket Red Sox. This brew is an easy drinking, dark lager with rich, roasted local caramels and subtle noble hops.
PAWTUCKET – Not afraid of failing, Smug Brewing continues to experiment with new beers while maintaining old favorites.
“I think what makes us successful is that we are not afraid to just stay and just do the same thing over and over again,” said Smug owner and head brewer Rob DaRosa. “We like to experiment, and when we experiment, it’s 10 barrels at a time, it’s not a little 5-gallon batch. We’re not afraid to try something new, and we’re not afraid to fail.
“Knock on wood, we haven’t had a beer fail. You know you’re coming here for really good sours, IPAs comparable to any other brewery, and a relaxed, leisure taproom with no televisions to distract you. We want you to come here, play games and talk to each other.”
This November will mark five years for Smug, located at 100 Carver St. in Pawtucket, and DaRosa said he continues to try to be different among the many breweries in Pawtucket.
They brew to fit the season.
“Like, right now we’re staying about 5 to 6 percent alcohol for the summertime,” he said. “In the winter, we go real big, 8 or 9, 10 percent alcohol. We’re trying to keep our core beers and then sprinkle in a few things we’ve never done before.”
Still a huge success for Smug is their sour beers, said DaRosa. On tap right now for new beers are Brew Tang, a tangerine sour, and the Spicy Pineapple Fruit Sour, and they’ve continued to brew their Blueberry Sour, which has been around since day one, DaRosa said.
He said they experimented with their Brew Tang.
“We’ve eaten tangerines, but we didn’t know what it was going to taste like, so we threw a whole mess of tangerines in one of our sours for fun,” he said.
Smug focuses on variety.
“We took a play on our Chubby Unicorn and did a Half Chub this year, dropped the alcohol content to make it easier to drink, but still have all the flavors of the regular Chubby Unicorn,” DaRosa told The Breeze.
Their Chubby Unicorn is a DIPA and is 9 percent alcohol by volume. The Half Chub is a session IPA and is 5.5 percent ABV.
Another new concoction for Smug is their Pawtucket Runs on Dunkel, a Munich dunkel lager. Hefe Leppard is Smug’s first hefeweizen beer.
“Some of the beers come and go seasonally,” DaRosa said. “Some of the beers stick around with new batches sprinkled in, like our Driving Miss Hazy and our Chubby Unicorn and our Blueberry, we’ve done consistently. Things come out seasonally, depending on what the weather is.” Driving Miss Hazy is a popular seller at 7 percent ABV.
They have started brewing beer for the fall including a pumpkin spice and Oktoberfest.
Along with beer, they also have a hard seltzer option in their Leisure Soda series. The current flavor is blueberry, and they will soon switch to mixed berry.
DaRosa said they toyed around with the idea of doing beer slushies, but in the end, since many of the other breweries were doing it, he didn’t want to copy them.
“They say if you follow the leader, you’ll never be the leader,” he said.
Smug’s beer continues to be distributed in liquor stores and restaurants around Rhode Island and into parts of Massachusetts.
Despite not collaborating with other breweries at the moment, Smug has recently finished a collaborative effort with Honey Bird Kitchen on Massasoit Avenue in East Providence. DaRosa said they made them a hoppy lager.
Being in a smaller space and not having anything outdoors, Smug offers different ways of entertainment, not going the live music or DJ route.
“We do trivia on Thursdays,” DaRosa said. “That has been going on since we first opened. We also have our Music Bingo on Fridays. Then we also have, it varies Saturday to Sunday, our Bonsai Bar that comes in, and you can make little Bonsai plants and trees and have beers. We have a crochet class and a pasta-making class. We have a bunch of people that come in and out. We have tarot card readings. There is one where we have one for kids, a woman comes in and keeps the kids busy.”
Instead of spending money to somehow create outdoor space, DaRosa said that instead they used that money to make their indoor space more comfortable, adding fans and setting up air conditioning.
Smug does not have their own food, but like most breweries, has partnerships with food trucks, and they rotate different trucks throughout the year. DaRosa said that when they do not have a food truck, they will let it be known on social media so people can bring or order their own food.
Smug is open on Thursdays and Fridays, 3 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m. Visit www.smugbrewing.com for more.
