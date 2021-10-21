Historian Nathaniel Philbrick takes his readers on a bumpy ride in his newest work, “Travels With George.” Philbrick, with his wife, Melissa, and dog Dora, endeavored to retrace four separate journeys George Washington took between April 1789 and July 1791 and to use these trips to capture the tenuousness of a new nation and the newly elected president’s attempts at unification.
The United States was still an infant when it declared its independence. New York City had a population of only 88,000 compared to 650,000 for Paris and 800,000 in London.
The author craftily recreates the barren, still embryonic, landscape which made up the colonies in 1789.
Philbrick has a reputation as a historian who often scrapes away the shiny veneer of reputations and legends of historical figures and events. The many myths surrounding the Father of our Country provide Philbrick with many opportunities to burst the bubbles of hyperbole. Numerous towns and villages along Washington’s routes are today adorned with false house plaques which declare, “Washington slept here” or have dedicated Washington elm trees where signage describes the President resting in the shade of these beauties despite the fact that the trip was in late fall or winter and the present day elms were, at most, mere saplings in Washington’s time!
The four trips were: Pre-Inaugural from Mount Vernon, Va., to New York City, April 16 through 24, 1789; New England from Kittery, Mass. (now Maine) to Greenwich, Conn., Oct. 15 through Nov. 3, 1789 — Long Island from April 20 through 24, 1790; and the longest trip, the 1,800-mile trek of the South from March 21 through July 6, 1791.
Each journey had their own perils; rutty, often muddy roads, dangerous river crossings, sparse housing and lack of proper mapping. Washington used his military skills and discipline to keep his relatively small entourage on schedule. He wanted to show the citizens of this new nation that they had elected a capable man, not a king.
Much of the road was along an earlier version of Route 1, paralleling present day Route 95. Philbrick and his wife and dog chose to only use the modern highway when absolutely necessary. They attempted to follow the original trail. This modern re-creation makes “Travels With George” less an academic tome and more a combination history lesson and travelogue. Occasionally the author veers too far and stays too long with the adventures of his family and the story loses some momentum.
Philbrick does not shrink from the controversies in Washington’s life. Some of the first president’s conflicts were political, attempting to mollify the Anti-Federalists without giving up his vision of a strong central government. Other problems were more personal. As owner of Mount Vernon, Washington presided over 313 slaves, 123 of which he owned himself. While he struggled with this situation, he concluded that freeing his slaves when he became president in 1789 would tear the new country apart.
It was not until he lay on his deathbed that he set them free.
For all his success and bravery, Washington was fearful as he headed for his first inauguration in New York City. He lamented he did not have, “ … that competency of political skill the job required.” Even as a revered Revolutionary War hero, he mused, “My countrymen will expect too much of me.”
“Travels With George” provides readers quirky little-known facts and presents moral issues of integrity and honesty which are germane to the present and even warns us of the fragility of a democracy.
