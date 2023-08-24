WARWICK – A 1986 Los Angeles Times article titled “Barbie Takes Up Rock ‘n’ Roll to Match Rival Jem,” is early testament to the power Hasbro’s creation of the Jem doll had on the toy world at the time. More than three decades later, fans from all over the world will gather this weekend at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick for JemCon 2023, as the fan convention returns to the birthplace of the toy line for the first time.
In the fall of 1985, the cartoon “Jem and the Holograms” joined the morning cartoons line up. The show followed main character Jerrica Benton, a young music executive who also supported a foster home for girls, Jerrica’s alter ego, rock star “Jem,” and her band the Holograms. The series was a collaboration between Pawtucket-based Hasbro, Marvel Productions and Sunbow Productions. The cartoon was made to give context and a backstory to the Jem doll line that Hasbro would launch soon after the show’s release.
JemCon organizers said, “While featuring a strong female presence (both in the writing and characters), the Jem brand’s fandom spans all genders, ages, and backgrounds with many original fans introducing the show to their kids as part of the next ‘Jemeration.’ This avid fan base has resulted in an annual fan-led convention named JemCon, which has traveled globally since 2005.”
This year’s convention, JemCon 2023: Rockin’ Romance in Rhode Island, marks the first time the convention will take place in Rhode Island, where it all began. Organizers say the location, along with the lineup of high-profile guests, make the 2023 JemCon one of the most anticipated shows since the event launched, with the host hotel already sold out of rooms. In the past, the convention has received a sponsorship with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, as well as coverage by Rolling Stone Magazine.
Rachel Pankiw, JemCon 2023 chair, said JemCon attendees are like one big family.
“We have fans who fly in from the Netherlands every year to attend, and we’ve even had love matches as a result of the event,” she said. “It’s a different kind of success but the fact that it’s been going strong since 2005 with no major sponsors and being run entirely by volunteers who are fans of the show is truly remarkable and speaks to the larger fandom.”
The ’80s were a decade marked by bold color, neon, and over-the-top fashion and trends. With the arrival of JemCon, the Crowne Plaza just might feel like a time machine for those in attendance the weekend of the event.
“It is truly dare I say outrageous,” said Pankiw. (The Jem fans out there will get this reference.)
“We have fans who cosplay the entire weekend and have multiple outfit changes, while some people prefer to wear a Jem shirt and jeans. We tell people to come as they are. Anyone who is a Jem fan will be welcome,” she said. “The biggest aha moment is always our vendor/display room, where all of the Jem merchandise is on display for everyone to see. It truly is a blast from the past, seeing all of the toys in their original glory. The cosplay contest is also a key highlight for many because it’s like Halloween and Christmas combined into one truly outrageous event.”
“By the end of the night the room turns into a big dance extravaganza with everyone dancing to Jem music and ’80s hits. Whether you’re an introvert or like to be the life of the party, there is something for everyone at JemCon,” Pankiw said.
“We have our standard elements each year, but this year is quite unique in that we’re in Hasbro’s backyard and will have multiple guests who worked on the original toy line,” she said.
In addition to many Jem fans standing by the belief that the imminent arrival of Hasbro’s Jem pushed Mattel to quickly release its Barbie and the Rockers line, Pankiw said Jem also went on to inspire future projects.
“The Jem and the Holograms storyline also inspired what became Hannah Montana, which was wildly successful,” Pankiw said. “Many of the original storylines from the show are still relevant today, which is not an easy feat.”
“Jem, like Barbie, was about being glamorous, but the true storyline of Jem was about giving back to the community and making a difference – the whole reason the Jem and the Holograms group formed in the show was to support a foster home for girls,” she said.
Stefanie Eskander, Jem toy line product designer, will be a guest at the event. She lived in South Kingstown from 1986 to 1990 and worked at Hasbro on many aspects of the Jem line.
“Everyone was really enthusiastic about Jem, it was such an innovative and exciting doll line,” she said.
One of her assignments resulted in the Rama Llama, Jem and the Holograms’ pink-haired pet llama. “Jem goes on world tour, so my assignment was to come up with some pets for Jem that might represent gifts for her from different countries. That’s how the Rama Llama came to be,” she said. “Jem would have traveled to South America, and would have received a beautiful pink llama as a gift.”
Other projects she worked on were the second year Holograms, earrings for the Holograms, development of Synergy and Raya, and more. She said the Jem line was canceled in 1987. “We were all pretty devastated by the cancellation of the line. It was really an out-of-the-box doll line for the time, and should have continued for many years,” Eskander said.
She said she had come to Hasbro from Mattel, and had a particular interest in Jem. While at Mattel, Eskander said many of the projects there at the time were focused on more wholesome, old-fashioned and traditional themes. “I immediately loved the edginess and rebellious spirit of Jem,” she said.
Throughout her career, Eskander has worked on several toy lines with Hasbro, Mattel, Tonka, Fisher-Price, Spin Master, and Toys R Us. “I’m still freelancing, and figure I’ll design toys forever,” she said. She’s even written a book about her life as a toy designer. Learn more about Eskander at https://stefanieeskanderdesign.com/index.
JemCon will include fan-led panels, guest-led panels, Jem and the Holograms themed trivia, Jem Karaoke, and a cosplay contest.
The special guests for JemCon include Samantha Newark, the speaking voice of Jem/Jerrica Benton; Stefanie Eskander, Jem toy line product designer; Sharon Knettell, Jem toy line box artist; Dena Quilici, Jem toy line fashion design consultant; Georgina Melone, former VP of innovation at Hasbro; Gisela Voss, Jem classic toy line market research director; and Christy Marx, Jem animated series creator (virtual).
Rhode Islander John Griffin, of Fierce Drag Jewels, will be a celebrity guest judge for this year’s in-person cosplay contest at JemCon. Fierce Drag Jewels makes costume jewelry for “stage, screen and queen.” They are best known as the official Crown Jeweler of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” They will also have some Jem and the Holograms inspired ready to wear items available for sale on site.
There will also be a charity auction, which goes along with one of the show’s themes of giving back to the community. JemCon receives memorabilia for the charity auction and donates the proceeds to a designated charity. The official JemCon 2023 Charity Auction recipient will be Camp Brave Heart, a summer camp for New England youth who have lost a loved one.
Pankiw said whether you owned a single doll or remember a few of the show episodes, there is a place for everyone at the event.
“There is truly nothing else like JemCon on the convention circuit and it is the first time this event will be in the New England area,” she said. “There are fans who fly in from Europe every year and New Englanders have this amazing event planned right in their backyard. I promise you will instantly feel at home the second you walk in and see all the pink.”
JemCon runs from Friday, Aug. 25, to Sunday, Aug. 27, at The Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick Hotel, 801 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. To register and to view a full event schedule, visit www.jemcon.xyz/.
