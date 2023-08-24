WARWICK – A 1986 Los Angeles Times article titled “Barbie Takes Up Rock ‘n’ Roll to Match Rival Jem,” is early testament to the power Hasbro’s creation of the Jem doll had on the toy world at the time. More than three decades later, fans from all over the world will gather this weekend at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick for JemCon 2023, as the fan convention returns to the birthplace of the toy line for the first time.

In the fall of 1985, the cartoon “Jem and the Holograms” joined the morning cartoons line up. The show followed main character Jerrica Benton, a young music executive who also supported a foster home for girls, Jerrica’s alter ego, rock star “Jem,” and her band the Holograms. The series was a collaboration between Pawtucket-based Hasbro, Marvel Productions and Sunbow Productions. The cartoon was made to give context and a backstory to the Jem doll line that Hasbro would launch soon after the show’s release.

