A nearly retired couple, now empty-nesters, finds adventure traveling the country in their van. There’s a bed in back, with convenient storage underneath, and handmade curtains in the windows.
They have a senior pass to all the national parks, and with their discount, pay only a few dollars per night, often ending up at remote sites in picturesque settings.
No bugs, no rain, and nothing to haul unless one really wants to, “van camping” has taken off since the pandemic, with many retirees finding they can travel the country for very little money and nothing to tie them down.
According to generalrv.com, #vanlife is soaring in popularity, with Millennials and Gen Z entering the recreational vehicle (RV) market and causing sales of smaller RVs and vans to skyrocket.
Outlets started reporting on the growing sales of camper vans during the doldrums of the pandemic, and the trend has continued, with many people chronicling their journeys and posting on Instagram and TikTok.
Jennifer Duhamel lived with her husband in North Smithfield for more than 30 years, originally from Woonsocket, and they retired to Bluffton, South Carolina two years ago. They now have a Coachmen Nova camper van that they travel in.
“We don’t live in the van, but we just completed a seven-week cross country trip to many national parks,” she said. “We also have traveled back to New England in it and do local camping in South Carolina.”
State and national parks can be inexpensive if one has the annual America the Beautiful Pass, said Duhamel, providing discounts at national park campgrounds. At Arches National Park Campground, the full fee is $25 per night, but reservations are very competitive and hard to get.
Full-service and private RV parks can be more than $100 per night, she added.
“My favorite parts of traveling are that you have everything you need with you,” said Duhamel. “It offers freedom to leave when you want, stop and nap when tired.”
One difficult part for them is that they don’t tow another vehicle with the van, and it is a bit tricky to drive around a city or crowded area.
Lori Kenney, a senior and resident of Nasonville in Burrillville, told The Breeze she’d love to jump on this trend, saying she could bring her dogs.
Kenney said she and her husband used to have a Volkswagen van/camper that they would travel in, which featured a pop top bed and mini stove. They would stay right at Beavertail on the cliffs, she said, which has since been blocked off.
Kenney says she follows Sydney Ferbrache (divineontheroad) on TikTok, a blogger with 1.2 million followers on TikTok and 309,000 followers on Instagram.
“She met a guy who travels in his own van and they’re engaged now,” she said. “The places she goes are amazing. Her new van has a portable hide-a-way toilet that she can use for long time.”
Ferbrache does her work online, said Kenney, allowing her to take it with her on the road.
As with anything, camper vans come in all price points, and, in many cases, people simply do the legwork on their own to modify an existing van and make it comfortable.
“While van life might seem like a recent trend, people have actually been living on the road for more than a century,” states a blog post on generalrv.com. “Some of the very first RVs were horse-drawn covered wagons. During the early 1900s, when cars became more affordable, people started customizing their vehicles for travel. Shortly after, RVs started becoming a common thing.”
It wasn’t until the 1960s that the camper van craze really took off, adds the post.
“Hippies, surfers, and van dwellers made these vehicles iconic,” it states. “Volkswagen vans became the ideal home on wheels because their parts were easily swapped so nomad mechanics could keep their vans running.” Camper vans became a fad that defined a generation, as did traveling off the beaten path and living a minimalistic life. It was also during this time that RV manufacturers started switching production to motorhomes rather than travel trailers and pop up campers.
According to the site, some “van lifers” might stealth camp, which is camping incognito in a public spot such as a parking lot, others prefer to boondock on public lands managed by the federal government, and other van owners stay at traditional campgrounds and national parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.