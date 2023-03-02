PAWTUCKET – Rhode Island has some big goals when it comes to cleaning up our state. Fortunately, creative initiatives like the state’s Keep Rhody Litter Free campaign launched by First Lady Susan McKee and Gov. Dan McKee, and Keep Blackstone Valley Beautiful’s new Walk & Clean Up the World events are bringing those goals a bit closer.
KBVB’s new walking group series is bringing volunteers together every week for a 2-mile walk with an added task of cleaning up the environment along the way. The series is being run in collaboration with Keep Rhody Litter Free.
The first walk was held last week, with First Lady Susan McKee in attendance to kick off the series. Each Thursday at 1 p.m., through April 27, a walk will be held in a different Blackstone Valley community.
Donna Kaehler, director of KBVB, came up with the idea for Walk & Clean Up the World. “I was thinking many people are home during the day, taking walks, and maybe would like to turn their walk into a cleanup and meet new friends,” she said.
Kaehler then set out to select the areas that would work for this type of program. “I was looking for around a 2-mile loop, and looking for roads that might need help, but also are safe for volunteers to walk on. I also notified each Blackstone Valley community to get input for the route if they wanted to share,” she said.
Kaehler said teaming up with Keep Rhody Litter Free was important to keep everyone coming together with the same goal in mind. The challenge behind Keep Rhody Litter Free is that if each of Rhode Island’s one million residents pledge to pick up at least one piece of litter every day, there would be 365,000,000 fewer pieces of litter in the state at the end of the year. Visit https://litterfree.ri.gov/ and https://youtu.be/88q8EbMOrm0.
“With this initiative, our goal is to be the spot people, state agencies, schools, community groups and everyone can share what they (are) currently doing to help end litter in our state, as well as share events volunteers can join and share that we are all working as a team to end litter,” she said. “Our walking program brings people together in a different way to come out and get involved while meeting new friends who also volunteer.”
Asked about where Rhode Island litter levels currently stand, Kaehler said, “I think Rhode Island and all states are challenged with the type of litter we are seeing – lots of single use plastics and fast food containers.”
She said she thinks we are seeing more litter due to the fact that once single use plastics are littered, they last such a long time, and also that many are getting fast food for convenience.
She’s hoping that things are turning around. “On a positive note, we are talking about litter and talking statewide with our website – LitterFree.RI.gov. I think Rhode Island residents are becoming more aware of the litter problem and joining cleanups, sharing ideas and comments, and letting us know about their organizations or individual actions they are taking to end litter,” she said. “I am seeing more people, businesses, municipalities and young students getting involved.”
Kaehler also highlighted the efforts of Susan McKee in helping to bring awareness. “We are so lucky to have the support, but more importantly the ongoing action, from our first lady of Rhode Island, Susan McKee,” she said. “Many say ending litter is important, but when you have Mrs. McKee coming out in the cold and taking part in a litter cleanup that’s not even in her own community, that says something. Having such an important person to Rhode Island bring awareness and take action to end litter has been so beneficial to this initiative, one that will benefit us all, and is so appreciated by Keep Blackstone Valley Beautiful.”
Kaehler said she hopes the program encourages people to learn more about each community while they make friends and help the cleanup effort. KBVB will also learn from the volunteers and their perceptions of litter, where it comes from, and how we can all combat this issue together.
“This is an issue where many minds working together is how I believe we will make a difference and solve this problem,” she said. “Together we are going to make a difference, and Rhode Island is doing great things. We were just awarded a national Keep America Beautiful Innovation Award for our state litter website, making ending litter a mission.”
People who help with the cleanup efforts, whether with organized groups or individually, are encouraged to use #RIMillionPieces to share on social media.
To see the full schedule of walk locations and to register, visit www.keepblackstonevalleybeautiful.com. Walks will be approximately an hour and a half. All cleanup supplies will be provided. Volunteers are asked to dress properly and bring water if they would like. The walks will be held on traveled roads and are geared mostly for adults, but children are welcome with supervision. Weather delays will move the walk to Friday of the same week.
