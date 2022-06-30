From fireworks and food trucks, to a quirky parade dating back to 1926 spoofing political and cultural issues, to live music and family fun, Northern Rhode Island is known for its variety of Fourth of July celebrations. Independence Day is all about celebrating freedom, so we’ll leave you with these listings of local events happening throughout the weekend and the freedom to choose. Whether you’re looking for loud pyrotechnics or a laid-back day on the farm, there’s something for everyone.
Cumberland
Cumberland’s annual fireworks display will return to Tucker Field, on Mendon Road, on Sunday, July 3. The event will run from 5 to 9 p.m., and will include food trucks as well as musical entertainment. Fireworks will begin at 9 .m. A rain date has been set for Tuesday, July 5.
The 96th annual Arnold Mills Fourth of July Parade is set for Monday, July 4, kicking off at 11 a.m. The parade begins at the Rhode Island/Massachusetts border, on Route 120 (Nate Whipple Highway) in Cumberland. The parade route extends about 1 mile and ends at the intersection of Nate Whipple Highway and Abbott Run Valley Road. There will be food and music, as well as parade entry awards. Visit www.arnoldmillsparade.com for more information.
The Arnold Mills Road Race returns to the roads of Cumberland on Monday, July 4, for its 54th annual event. The 4-mile race will start at 9 a.m. The top three finishers will receive trophies, and awards will be presented to seven age divisions from under-15 to 70-plus and the first Cumberland resident, firefighter, police officer, and Cumberland High student. Runners and walkers can visit www.arnoldmillsparade.com/road-race to register or for more information. The fee is $30.
Woonsocket
Woonsocket’s annual Independence Day Celebration will be held on Sunday, July 3, beginning at 4 p.m., at World War II Veterans Memorial Park. This year’s celebration features live bands, food trucks and a spectacular fireworks display.
The celebration will kick off at 4.p.m., with live music by The Noyz, followed at 6:30 p.m. by Witzend. At 9 p.m., fireworks will begin, after the playing of the national anthem. Food and dessert trucks will be available throughout the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. The rain date is set for Tuesday, July 5.
Pawtucket
The City of Pawtucket will host an Independence Day celebration fireworks event at McCoy Stadium on Sunday, July 3, at 5:30 p.m. There will be live music and food trucks parked in the Joseph Jenks Junior High School front parking lot. Fireworks will begin shortly after 9 p.m. The stadium will be closed to the public. The rain date is Saturday, July 9. Visit www.pawtucketri.com for more information.
North Providence
The town of North Providence will host its Independence Day Festivities on Sunday, July 3, at Governor John A Notte Jr. Park, on Twin Rivers. The event will include a food court and musical entertainment by Reminisce, from 6 to 9 p.m. A fireworks display will be held immediately following. The rain date is Tuesday, July 5.
Central Falls
The city of Central Falls will host its Fourth of July celebration on Thursday, June 30, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 416 Hunt St. The event will include free refreshments, music, a fireworks show, and more.
Smithfield
The town of Smithfield, Bryant University, and the Smithfield Special Events Committee will host an Independence Day Celebration on Friday, July 1, at 4 p.m., at Deerfield Park, 39 Lisa Ann Circle. Food trucks and music begin at 4 p.m., live music begins at 6 p.m., with Steve Anthony and Persuasion. Fireworks will begin at dark. Pets are not allowed at this event. The rain date is Friday, July 8.
Glocester
The town of Glocester’s 96th Ancients & Horribles Independence Day Parade is set for Monday, July 4, stepping off at 4 p.m. Each year Glocester residents spoof local and national politics with outrageous floats in a parade down Main Street, an event that dates back to 1926. The parade will step off from the intersection of Routes 110 and 98, along Route 100 to Route 44, and continue on Acotes Ball Field. Certificates will be awarded for Most Ancient & Horrible, Most Patriotic, and Best Walking Group.
The town’s Fourth of July Road Race will be held on Monday, July 4, at Chepachet Union Church, 1138 Putnam Pike, with registration at 8 a.m.
Visit www.glocesterri.org/parade.htm for more information.
Blackstone
A Fourth at the Farm celebration will be held at Daniels Farmstead, 286 Mendon St., on Sunday, July 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit the farm and celebrate Independence Day and the first Farmers Market of the season, hosted in partnership with the town of Blackstone Parks and Recreation. The event will include live music by the Blackstone Valley Community Band and the Hip Swayers, Beer and Wine Garden, lunch at the Grill with July 4th specials, raffles, games and more.
Scituate
The Hope & Jackson Fireworks celebration will be held on Saturday, July 2, at Hope & Jackson Fire Co., 117 Main St., Hope, beginning at 4 p.m. The event will include activities, food and fireworks. Main Street will close at 5 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.