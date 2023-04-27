JOHNSTON – When Wicked Tulips Flower Farm left its Johnston location in 2019 to give the fields a rest, there was a plan in place. Since then, the business has expanded, – finding success in both Exeter and Preston, Conn., planting 1.5 million tulips this year – and is making its long awaited return to the northern half of the state.
The original Johnston location will bloom again with 300,000 tulips, with “U-pick” days estimated for the last week of April. Wicked Tulips is operating from all three locations this year, with each location planned to bloom at different times. The Johnston farm, at 90 Brown Ave., is planted with 75 varieties of late-blooming tulips.
Owners Jeroen and Keriann Koeman said their business has grown quickly over the past few years.
Jeroen, a native of Holland and a third generation tulip farmer, said, “2019 was our last year in Johnston – that year we sold out almost every day. Some tulip fans got frustrated that we were selling out so fast. I remember that we promised our tulip lovers that we were going to do our best to expand our business and plant more tulips, so everyone would have an opportunity to visit us.”
Keriann said the reason for leaving Johnston was to let the fields rest before replanting. The Koemans have a long-term lease on the Johnston property with the Northern Rhode Island Conservation District, which subleases the 150-acre state-owned farm at that location.
“We did want to find additional land so we could bring this experience to more people, she said. “We were having to turn so many people away, we knew we needed to expand our reach so we could continue spreading the tulip joy.”
And while lots of area tulip fans are excited for the Johnston return, so are Keriann and Jeroen.
“We are also so excited to return to Johnston!,” Keriann said. “This is our original farm and holds a special place in our hearts.”
As of press time, the Johnston field was expected to be ready in late April to early May, Keriann said. “Depending on Mother Nature. And if we have learned one thing, it’s that you never know what she has up her sleeve,” she said.
“We do not want to have two Rhode Island U-pick locations open at the same time,” Jeroen said. “We open our Johnston farm after we close in Exeter. We planted for that reason late blooming varieties in Johnston.”
And how are those late bloomers looking with this year’s weather? Jeroen said with the mild winter they’ve had a nice growing season. Wicked Tulips offers its “Bloom Report” for all three locations on its website, www.wickedtulips.com, as well as frequent video and photo updates on its social media pages.
Asked about a favorite variety of tulip, Keriann said, “I choose a different favorite each year, and I haven’t decided yet but my all time favorite will always be Angelique. She was the beauty that gave me tulip fever when I visited Holland and Jeroen brought me to one of his family’s tulip fields and told me I could pick as many as I wanted. The joy I felt being able to do that and the joy Jeroen experienced watching me was what inspired us to recreate that here in the states.”
Jeroen said, “I don’t have a favorite tulip – all tulips are my babies and I favor them all.”
The Koemans say they’ve witnessed firsthand the joy the fields of flowers have brought to visitors. “We have seen people cry, literally take an audible intake of breath and say things like ‘oh my God I can’t believe how beautiful, I had no idea,’” said Keriann.
She said she hopes that “even if it’s just for one moment they feel awe and gratitude for the beauty of nature and being able to experience it.”
Jeroen emphasized that visitors should come sooner rather than later if they want to experience pick-your-own.
U-pick tickets must be purchased in advance online for a specific day and time. Yoga and movement classes in the tulips are also being offered this season. Visit www.wickedtulips.com.
