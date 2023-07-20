SMITHFIELD — For Smithfield resident Rocco DiFante’s 9th birthday, he set a goal to read 100 books in a year.
On his 10th birthday, July 7, Rocco finished his 100th book, reading more than 20,000 pages in one year, said his mom, Jodie DiFante.
Beginning in September, local Smithfield and Johnston libraries are featuring a selection of books curated by young Rocco called “Rocco’s Recommended Reads.” The list will be a quarterly selection and synopsis of Rocco’s favorite reads so other children can foster a love for reading, just as he has, said DiFante.
“Rocco’s Recommended Reads” will feature between five and 10 books quarterly on a range of subjects. Rocco, who is homeschooled, will write what the book is about and why other readers would enjoy it as part of a literature assignment for their schooling. The books will be appropriate for children ages 8-12 years old, he said.
Rocco said his mother put him up to the challenge of reading 100 books and he took it on.
“I asked him if he wanted to take a little break (after his birthday) and he answered me by handing me six books to check out,” DiFante said.
Rocco said he spends around an hour and a half to two hours reading every night, which can be up to a 350-page book. He reads fast, like his mom, who is a speed reader. DiFante said she will pre-read the books on Rocco’s list to ensure they are appropriate, as well.
He said he enjoys reading, “very much,” and hopes to share his favorite books with other readers. Rocco’s favorite genres include science fiction, mystery, ghost stories, and adventure.
If there is “scary stuff,” like ghosts, Rocco said he will warn readers in his synopsis.
Rocco said what he enjoys about reading the most is learning new facts.
“I read to get to know simple facts that may help you out in the future,” Rocco said.
DiFante said Rocco recently is into reading sports books to help him learn everything there is to know and become a better athlete. He reads about football, basketball, track and field to improve his technique.
“He gets the book to learn all about sports and be the best at it,” DiFante said.
Rocco is willing to read anything, DiFante said, even if not interested. She said independent reading is important for children, and hopes he can pass his passion for reading to others, including his 5-year-old sister.
“A lot of kids these days are not reading for extracurriculars at all. It’s good for downtime. Some of these kids can meet us at the library and have a discussion about a book that might pique their interest,” DiFante said.
“Rocco’s Recommended Reads” will be available at the Greenville Public Library, North Scituate Library, and the Marian J. Mohr Memorial Library in Johnston. DiFante said she is grateful for all the support from local libraries. Each of the 100 books Rocco read last year were borrowed from local libraries.
“We didn’t buy one book. Isn’t that something magical?” DiFante asked.
“We want to thank the incredible librarians from the Greenville and Johnston libraries. As a homeschool family, they’ve been a tremendous help throughout the years,” DiFante said.
Some of Rocco’s favorite reads include “Midnight at the Barclay Hotel,” by Fleur Bradley, “A Rover’s Story,” by Jasmine Warga, “The Night Tourist,” by Katherine Marsh, “Looking for True,” by Tricia Springstubb, “The Keeper,” by Guadaloupe Garcia McCall, “Hide and Seeker,” by Daka Hermon, “The Astounding Broccoli Boy,” by Frank Cottrell-Boyce and the “Last Kids on Earth” series.
Rocco has also read all 25 R.L. Stine’s “Goosebumps” books, which he said were “really great.”
