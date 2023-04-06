WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt has announced that the city of Woonsocket is supporting the goals and efforts of Groundwork RI’s newest tree planting initiative. The mayor reported that the three-year-long initiative will kick off this spring 2023 and result in 500 trees being planted in Woonsocket.

Funded by a Landscape Scale Restoration grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, Groundwork RI is launching its largest tree planting project to date, states a news release. The nonprofit is set to plant 2,000 trees in total in the communities of Central Falls, Cumberland, Lincoln, and Woonsocket. Trees will be planted on public and private property in areas of low tree volume determined by an assessment of canopy cover needs, with priority given to denser neighborhoods with fewer trees and a predominance of low- and moderate-income residents without other means of purchasing their own trees. A mapping tool, called the Tree Equity Score Analyzer, developed by the national advocacy organization American Forests, will be utilized to determine where the greatest need will be.

