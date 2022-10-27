CRANSTON The Office of Healthy Aging (OHA) announced the annual Medicare open enrollment period in Rhode Island, which began Oct. 15, runs through Dec. 7. During open enrollment, Medicare-eligible Rhode Islanders are encouraged to review, compare options, and make necessary changes to their existing Medicare plan for the next year.
To help Rhode Island’s 223,000 Medicare beneficiaries navigate the process, OHA and partnering agencies say they will offer free, unbiased, in-person and virtual one-on-one counseling coordinated by OHA’s nationally recognized State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP). Rhode Island SHIP counselors assist beneficiaries, families and caregivers across the state make informed health insurance decisions that optimize cost-savings and access to health care benefits.
“Navigating online platforms and reading through pamphlets to make decisions about Medicare can often be overwhelming,” said OHA Director Maria Cimini. “To help alleviate some of that stress our dedicated SHIP staff and volunteers are available to provide free, unbiased, one-on-one health benefits counseling. Even if you feel satisfied with your current plans, take advantage of this opportunity to review and compare options to determine the best plans for you.”
“Ensuring that Rhode Islanders have easy access to options to make the best decisions for their healthcare is vital, and the dedicated SHIP counselors will help our state’s Medicare beneficiaries find the plan that best suits them,” said Gov. Dan McKee. “I thank Maria Cimini and our partners at the Office of Healthy Aging for their commitment to providing these important services, which will provide Rhode Islanders across all of our 39 cities and towns with the access and resources they need to live full, healthy lives.”
To schedule an appointment with a SHIP Counselor please contact a local SHIP agency or call 1-888-884-8721.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.