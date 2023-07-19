NORTH PROVIDENCE – A new Tri-Town Animal Shelter, operated under a regionalization agreement by animal control officers from North Providence, Johnston and Smithfield, is in operation at 900 Smithfield Road in North Providence, but a grand opening for the facility won’t happen until early next month.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said staff want to make sure every last aspect of operations and the look of the facility are right before inviting in the public.
“They want it perfect,” he said.
He said current plans are for a grand opening either on Aug. 2 or Aug. 3.
Longtime North Providence Animal Control Officer Ernie Calandra told The North Providence Breeze Monday that everyone’s looking forward to welcoming the public to the state-of-the-art new shelter, which replaced a run-down facility at that same location after years of lobbying by local animal control officers and advocates.
Calandra said they’ve been running day-to-day functions for weeks now, including returning animals and doing adoptions.
The shelter, which will operate with standard procedures for all three communities, will have a shared website and Facebook page, Calandra said, answering a Breeze question on whether they’ll run publicity. Calandra said he approached Community Affairs Sgt. Christopher Puleo about working with them on the social media page and website, saying it’s Puleo who runs the Police Department’s page.
The North Providence shelter staff have not traditionally done the same level of publicity for animal adoptions and other initiatives as many surrounding communities.
Johnston previously shared the old shelter with North Providence, and both Johnston and Smithfield are helping to pay for this new one. Smithfield Animal Control officers, in previously announcing their move to North Providence, said they’ll keep their original phone number, 401-233-1055, which is connected to the new facility.
“All calls for service will be able to be answered or messages can be left at the new facility to include, calls for service, complaints, adoptions, and any questions in regard to animal control calls,” they said.
