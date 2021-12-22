NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence School Department is set to receive about $1.5 million in federal funding by participating in the state’s Learning, Equity and Accelerated Pathways initiative.
North Providence is one of nine communities selected for the statewide LEAP district support program.
Supt. Joseph Goho described it as an “acceleration initiative to close learning gaps that have occurred as a result of the pandemic,” with nine communities identified as priorities for the program based on a number of factors including demographics, the impact of COVID-19 on the community, accountability and socioeconomic status.
Administrators have been working closely with the Rhode Island Department of Education to determine what, exactly, the initiative will involve, Goho said.
“To our great satisfaction, it’s going to bring a great deal of benefits to the Town of North Providence into our schools,” he said. Participation in the program makes the district eligible for around $1.5 million in federal funds, over and above the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds already set aside for North Providence.
Two priority areas have been identified for the funds. First is curriculum upgrades.
“The state has made it a mandate that districts implement high-quality curriculum for K-12 in all areas, so we have about $700,000 to $800,000 of needs over the next three years,” Goho said, adding, “We probably would have had to request those funds through the general operating budget over the next three years, but by participating in LEAP, we won’t have to do that.”
The remaining funds, around $750,000, will be spent on special education.
“We’d like to build some much-needed programs in our elementary schools for our special education students, particularly those highly specialized in behavioral settings, that would better enable us to meet the needs of our students,” he said.
Enhancing the district’s in-house special education programs will ensure more students can be taught in school system buildings by North Providence teachers, rather than being placed out of district.
“The remaining money will allow us to basically meet the startup costs,” he said. “We’ve known for a while that we lacked these programs, but without $750,000 lying around, it makes it very difficult to hire the staff to develop these programs. The funding will give us a great start to that, so we’re really excited about this LEAP initiative.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.