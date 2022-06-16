WOONSOCKET – On a bright and sunny Friday afternoon, the city graduated the Class of 2022 from Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center. Jaliyah Joseph, junior class president, led all gathered through the ceremony.
“Graduation day marks the most important day of the year within our community,” Supt. Patrick McGee began his speech, reminding graduates to thank those who have supported and guided them through their journey.
Throughout his speech, McGee lauded graduates for their successes. Of the 147 WHS graduates: 37 graduate as members of the National Honor Society; 20 graduate as Rhode Island Honor society members.
Of the 150 graduates of WACTC: All graduates are members of and have participated in SkillsUSA; 21 graduate the PTECH program with 28 computer science college credits.
Many have raised money for the annual Woonsocket toy drive, raised money for the Ukraine Red Cross, donated blood during WHS blood drive, and have volunteered for a variety of district events, such as reading to elementary students during reading week and helping to supervise and coordinate activities during elementary school field days. Of the 50 students in the school certified in Teen Mental Health First Aid, 60 percent of them came from the graduating class.
“If that’s not an indication of the humanitarian spirit of this class, then I don’t know what is,” McGee said. He said the identity of the graduating class can be summed up in three words: caring, compassionate, and selfless.
The Woonsocket School Committee was represented at commencement by Paul Bourget, chairman.
Bourget reflected on how he acquired a list of all graduate’s names, going over every single name to ensure that he could pronounce them correctly. By doing so, he said he felt connected to each and every one of the graduating students, as well as elected officials, school officials, parents, friends, family, and the city of Woonsocket were connected to each and every graduate.
“So when you take your next big step … remember, you’re not alone, we’re all here to support and back you. We ask only one thing of you. Please, do not forget your roots. Remember you’re Villa Novans. Remember you’re from Woonsocket. You’re part of Woonsocket, you’re part of our community,” Bourget said.
Throughout the ceremony, graduating seniors from the WHS Chorus and Concert Bands joined their groups for one final performance.
Class Valedictorian Anashelly Hererra captivated her graduating classmates with a weaving story about how her mother was unable to keep plants alive. Eventually, though, she had her own small plant that she also tried to keep alive.
“After some time, the flowers began to wilt, drying up and leaving behind some average looking leaves. I worried, wondering if my mom’s cursed gardening skills were hereditary. I tried changing the amount of water I gave it, exposing it to more sunlight, and moving it to a warmer area, but the flowers kept falling. I was going to give up, until I realized the whole plant wasn’t dying, it was just going through a change,” Hererra said.
Change isn’t always easy, Hererra pointed out. She spoke to the graduate’s doubt, procrastination, rejection of help, and the feeling of being stuck during the COVID pandemic.
“It turns out that the reason my flower plant wouldn’t grow any flowers was because I had to fertilize it. Who would’ve thought, right? So in this case, it wouldn’t bloom because I neglected it. There are other times where a plant, or even a human being, might need a change of environment, or there might be a sickness that needs to be treated. Sometimes it just needs time, but like human beings, a plant needs to be taken care of in order to reach its full potential,” Hererra said.
She spoke to the cycle of change, how sometimes flowers wilt and, if one continues to put in effort, their flowers might bloom again.
Hererra ended her speech by encouraging her fellow graduates to leave positive marks on one another, give themselves a break once in a while, and not be afraid to ask for help.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt implored students to reach out to City Hall and those around her for help if they didn’t know what their next steps in life were.
“Once you receive your diploma, you are going somewhere, and we want to help you get there. So if you haven’t decided, and you’re still looking for a place to go, a direction to take, give any of us a call and we want to help you get there,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
The mayor also quoted nearly in its entirety, with parts of the repetitive chorus abridged, Rod Stewart’s “Forever Young.”
Class of 2022 President Dylan MacIntyre addressed the graduates for one last time.
“Now, graduates, to be completely honest, I have no clue what to say,” MacIntyre admitted.
“I can talk about how we’re entering this world of adults, or how we’re going to college or not going to college. There’s a million things I’ve been trying to force on this little paper. But something is telling me it’s not good. So I really dug deep and I was speaking from the heart when I was writing this, it took me hours and hours. We all have ideas we scrap, plans we cancel, or goals that just don’t seem for us anymore, and that’s okay. Life isn’t supposed to be planned out day after day. Things change and we move on,” he said.
The speeches concluded with Principal Jeffrey Guiot, who just finished his first year as the head administrator for WHS.
“Everything happens for a reason. Some choose to prosper, while others choose to fail,” was the theme of Guiot’s speech. He was quoting one student who approached Guiot in his office toward the end of the year.
“Failure in the moment is an opportunity to prosper, you might just not know it yet,” Guiot said. He recounted their time over high school, starting as freshmen to switching online for the middle of their high school careers, and finally returning for their senior year.
“It wasn’t normal, it wasn’t the same, but you chose to prosper. Failure was not an option. You struggled, but you overcame it,” Guiot said.
“Some of you took until June 6 to pass your classes, taking years off of my and your guidance counselor’s lives, but you did it,” Guiot joked dryly.
He applauded them for their Teen Mental Health First Aid training, their Unified sports successes, and academic successes. He named colleges that students will be attending, from Rhode Island and as far away as Nevada, Montana, and Hawaii.
“You are resilient. Resilience by definition is an ability to recover from or adjust easily to adversity or change. We certainly have had our share of adversity and change and we are better because of it,” Guiot said.
WHS and WACTC administrators bestowed the diplomas on graduates to uproarious, celebratory responses from friends, family and supporters.
