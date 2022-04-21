NORTH SMITHFIELD – A three-story condo development near Dowling Village received preliminary approval from the Planning Board on April 14.
Attorney John Mancini told the board that they received the necessary state approvals for the Old Louisquisset Condominium master plan. Because the development is not on a state highway, the developer does not require approval from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, but they chose to conduct their own traffic analysis anyway.
Jason Clough, an engineer with DiPrete Engineering, told the board that there will be 30 two-bedroom units, with six of them being low-to-moderate-income units. The development is west of Dowling Village, just south of the southern entrance and the CVS and Denny’s. There is a proposed walking path connecting the complex to Dowling Village, as well. Clough said that the plans are pretty advanced in design, and that they’ve coordinated with DEM to provide a buffer to the rear of the building to protect wetland areas.
Though the zoning requirements for a development of this size, at 1.5 spaces per unit, totals 45 parking spaces, the developer proposed 61 spaces, four of which will be accessible.
A traffic recommendation that came from the report included adding speed limit signs along the roadway, which was agreed upon and a condition of the approval. The other condition of the board’s approval included the approval of an easement by National Grid.
Final approval for the condos will be handed down administratively, through the Planning Department.
