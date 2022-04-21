LINCOLN – A new breakfast and lunch joint is coming to the Front Street plaza in Lincoln.
Lincoln resident Karina De La Cruz is opening 9TwentyCafe, “where Pam’s used to be.”
De La Cruz said she’s looking to reopen Pam’s Front Street Grill under a new concept. Pam’s closed last year after several decades in the community.
“A lot of people created memories there and were sad to see it shut down,” De La Cruz said, adding that she’s excited to offer a new spot for memory-making and great food in town.
She wants 9Twenty to be a place people can go in their own neighborhood for breakfast or lunch. A place to grab a coffee before work, to enjoy breakfast solo or with loved ones, or to grab a sandwich on the go.
“I wanted a place in the neighborhood so people don’t have to drive 20 minutes to Pawtucket or Providence for breakfast,” she said. “Those cities have so many options that it’s hard to pick. Here, we don’t really have that.”
The name 9TwentyCafe, “a special day” for De La Cruz, is a nod to her Sept. 20 anniversary and her lucky numbers of nine and 20.
The menu at 9Twenty will include your classic eggs, pancakes and waffles, plus early bird specials, a kids menu and other rotating specials. De La Cruz said she’d also like to add a few fun dishes like chicken and waffles and red velvet pancakes.
She’s also planning to incorporate her Hispanic roots, serving up steak sandwiches, steak and eggs and fresh-pressed juices.
She said she’s worked in restaurants before, but gained the most experience hosting and cooking for her large family on a regular basis. She’s hoping 9Twenty will be an extension of that, giving patrons a sense of family and community.
The cafe needs a fresh coat of paint, but De La Cruz said she’s aiming to open up on June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.