LINCOLN – In January, Lincoln school leaders presented their five-year capital plan to the community, which included a new Physical Education Center at the high school.
The PEC picked up steam in the spring when the town hired RGB Architects and Ahlborg Construction Co. as its design/build team alongside Downes Building Co. as Owner’s Project Manager.
Crews broke ground on the $8.3 million building in September and the community celebrated the completion of the steel frame in December.
Early in 2022, local leaders began to discuss the possibility of establishing a revolving fund for school construction projects.
The fund, which was approved by the Town Council, will use money from the sale of the former Fairlawn School and state reimbursements on previous projects (like the PEC) to pay for future ones. The Fairlawn School building was sold to Blackstone Valley Prep this fall.
The first round of projects under the revolving fund, estimated to cost around $11 million, was approved by voters this month. Those projects include elementary school HVAC improvements, refurbished library/media centers and restroom upgrades.
Rewinding to January, the $60 million Lincoln High School renovation was still not complete, with a list of unresolved issues plaguing the Building Committee. As the committee re-formed and attempted to shift its focus to the PEC, discussions become bogged down with questions about the unfinished project. Rising tensions between the committee, local leaders and the construction team responsible for the original project ultimately came to a head with a lawsuit, which is still ongoing.
With the renovation headache passed off to attorneys, the committee turned its focus to the PEC.
The LHS construction saga was not the only drama in the school community this year.
School Committee member John Picozzi was removed as co-chairperson of the PEC Building Committee in September after several incidents of questionable behavior. Police were called to the high school on two occasions where Picozzi was accused of allegedly aggressive behavior towards other individuals while walking his dog on the football field. He admitted to using vulgarities and exchanging words with one resident who asked Picozzi to remove his dog from the field. He was issued two leash law violations and removed from the PEC subcommittee as a result of the allegations. He has taken a step back from the School Committee as of October, but has not stepped down.
This was a year of recovery for Lincoln students, who have spent the past several years riding the COVID-19 roller coaster. The Class of 2022 was lauded at this year’s graduation for their “unwavering resolve.”
Other school news this year:
• Larry Filippelli was named Superintendent of the Year by the Rhode Island Schools Superintendents Association.
• For the first time in two years, the LHS Variety Show returned for its 55th show.
• Lincoln High School was selected as a Green Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education in recognition of the school’s efforts to reduce environmental impacts and energy costs, improve health and wellness and offer sustainability education.
• A culinary arts CTE program was launched at the high school.
• Cheryl Derhagopian was elected to the School Committee to replace Kristine Donabedian in District 3.
• A therapy dog named Willow started training to work in Lincoln schools.
• Anthony Feola was hired as the director of school facilities and transportation, coming to Lincoln from Central Falls.
• Cynthia Soares, a 5th-grade teacher at Saylesville Elementary School, was named Lincoln Teacher of the Year.
• A new Early Learning Center opened at Davies Career & Technical High School.
• Lincoln was the first district to partner with the state on a new Minority Business Enterprise Incubator program to encourage the creation and growth of minority-owned businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.