LINCOLN – After more than four decades in business, Edward “Ted” Sliney is closing the doors of his beloved Lincoln shop, Ted’s Paint and Decorating.
“It’s been 43 years, and I loved every minute. I just figured it was time, ” said Sliney.
His intention to retire was made official last week with a large banner donning the outside of his Front Street store. “Going out of business retirement sale,” it stated.
Sliney began his career straight out of high school as an interior and exterior painter in the early 1970s. He said he enjoyed painting, but knew he wanted to be in a role that was more customer-facing.
When a paint store he was doing business with went up for sale, Sliney took advantage of the opportunity, purchasing the shop.
In 1980, he opened Ted’s Paint and Decorating on Broad Street in Pawtucket.
“I didn’t have much money at the time, but the previous owner was nice enough to hold the note. I think it took me seven years to pay him back, but I was able to raise the store’s profits, and fortunately did well,” said Sliney.
Ted’s Paint stayed on Broad Street until 2000, when Sliney decided to move his store to Front Street in Lincoln.
“I grew up in Lincoln, I live here and I love it here,” he said. “When I saw this spot was open, I knew it’d be the perfect place.”
Sliney said his intuition to move Ted’s Paint to his hometown paid off. Ted’s Paint was a success in Pawtucket, but moving to Lincoln allowed for the store to evolve from a home-improvement shop to a community hub.
Sliney told The Breeze that Ted’s became a place where customers could go in and ask him about anything, paintin, decorating, or otherwise.
Ted’s was known to consistently donate materials to local schools and students; it was a location to buy town of Lincoln Christmas ornaments or tickets to the Memorial Day Parade pasta supper fundraiser, or to just stop by and chat.
“Every day for as long as I can remember we have a group of guys that hang out in the front here. It starts at quarter to seven in the morning and we sit and drink coffee, we make fun of each other, we read the news and we discuss everything with everyone,” Sliney said.
Even on a rainy Monday before a big storm, Sliney, two of his friends and his brother sat at the front of Ted’s Paint. There, they greeted customers as they came, said goodbye as they went, and entertained folks who were waiting for the owner to finish helping another patron.
One customer, Phil Oakley, came in to buy painters tape. A few minutes later, another customer, John Barr, walked in to pick up some primer. Turns out, the two were old friends, and Barr’s father was Oakely’s high school football coach.
As they got to reminiscing, Sliney’s brother, John Sliney, joined the conversation. John Sliney had worked alongside Barr’s father as a linesman several decades ago.
Sliney described this interaction as a common, daily occurrence. He said it’s these moments with customers that he’ll miss the most when he retires.
“Everybody who walks in here becomes a friend. There are very few people who come to me who are strangers, and if they are a stranger, they won’t be within five minutes,” he said.
“At this point, I’ve been helping three generations of people. I know families, stories, history … All of these interactions are important to me, and they’re fun for me.”
Sliney recalled a quote he heard about success, saying “somebody told me that success is measured by how many people you serve.”
Sliney said he always kept that in mind, and by that measurement, he said he thinks he “ended up doing alright.”
Ted’s Paint and Decorating will most likely officially close on Saturday Sept. 30, and until then, Sliney welcomes everyone in to ask their final questions and buy their final supplies.
Even though Sliney is closing Ted’s, He said he isn’t going anywhere. He said that he will continue to live in Lincoln, and that he’ll be plenty busy tending to investment properties, gardening, bottling wine and hanging out with his family.
He said he is especially looking forward to spending more time with his seven grandchildren, and being able to go to more of their sporting events.
“I’d like to thank everybody. I’d like to thank everybody for their support over the years. I mean, I have a good life. I had a good, nice business. It was a fun business and I served the community as best I could. I’m just very appreciative of everything that everyone’s done for me,” said Sliney.
