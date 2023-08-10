CUMBERLAND – There certainly wasn’t the noise and hubbub that CumberlandFest brought, but the inaugural Cumberland Community Celebration was “quite the success,” as Mayor Jeff Mutter sees it.
Great crowds showed up last Saturday, he said, and though it was “a different vibe” than CumberlandFest, the feedback was overwhelmingly positive, adding up to an incredible night.
Mutter said it was a great idea to incorporate the Police Department’s National Night Out, and the newly redone stage at Diamond Hill Park with music and lights was also a big hit. He said the acoustics were great, though they did end up turning off the water fountain in the new reflection pond because it was interfering with the music a bit.
“A big thank you to everyone who made it possible,” said Mutter. “It was great seeing you all out there celebrating this community and this beautiful space.”
He said the event provided a great platform for the town to express its appreciation “for a whole bunch of stuff.” The weather helped bring everything together nicely, he added.
Though this was officially a stand-in for CumberlandFest after organizers canceled that event, no determinations have been made yet that it can’t happen again even if a new group revives CumberlandFest, according to Mutter.
There are many options for the future as the park evolves, said the mayor, and the idea of perhaps making it a fall event is in the mix.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Crawley, the main organizer of the Cumberland Community Celebration, said this was more of a peaceful, family-friendly day than CumberlandFest traditionally was, and there were people on both sides of the fence about whether that was better.
“Some people liked it better than CumberlandFest, some wanted the rides,” he said.
This was certainly more of a peaceful and family event, with people sitting and listening to the music and having food and a drink, he said.
It’s possible the town could continue with the Cumberland Community Festival even if CumberlandFest also returns, said Crawley, but it would have to be “a bit different timeframe so they’re not close to each other.” There are many events now in town, from Fourth of July to the late-August Touch-A-Truck event by the firefighters, added Crawley.
“You’ve got to find a niche and timeframe,” he said.
Part of what people said about liking this better than CumberlandFest was that it was easier to hear the music and move around, said Crawley, without the “wall-to-wall kids” going on the rides and all the lights and noise from the midway.
“It was more of a peaceful, relaxing day for the people who were there,” he said. “No one said they disliked it.”
The town can’t please everyone, he said, but it can certainly try.
“We tried something different, and I thought it worked out good,” he said.
