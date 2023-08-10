Food trucks and festivities
People flocked to more than 15 food trucks, one of the main attractions, at last Saturday’s Cumberland Community Celebration at Diamond Hill Park.

 Breeze photo by Robert Emerson

CUMBERLAND – There certainly wasn’t the noise and hubbub that CumberlandFest brought, but the inaugural Cumberland Community Celebration was “quite the success,” as Mayor Jeff Mutter sees it.

Great crowds showed up last Saturday, he said, and though it was “a different vibe” than CumberlandFest, the feedback was overwhelmingly positive, adding up to an incredible night.

